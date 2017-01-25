Nebraska Football Recruiting: Jamire Calvin Names Top Two

One of the recruits that could make Nebraska football‘s 2017 wide receivers class historically good has made it public: two schools remain.

Four-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin, a one-time Oregon State commit, tweeted on Tuesday that he has a new top two and the Beavers aren’t even in it.

“The final 2 college choices for me are Nebraska and Washington State. #GoCougs #GBR” he tweeted.

Calvin originally committed to Oregon State at the U.S. Army All-American Game after months of speculation that he would be wearing a Husker hat by the time the game ended. In what seemed like a bumpy week and a half later, he decommited from the Beavers.

Why his recruitment is going this way is hard to say, but his commitment to Oregon State seemed odd as the Beavers already have seven (yes, seven) wide receivers in their 2017 class with two already enrolled.

Nebraska wide receivers coach Keith Williams was scheduled to visit Calvin yesterday.

Calvin is ranked as the No. 44 overall wide receiver in the country by the 247Sports Composite Index and would be the third four-star wideout in the Huskers class if he chooses to come to Lincoln. Other members at his position group include Tyjon Lindsey, Jaevon McQuitty and three-star legacy Keyshawn Johnson, Jr.

As a senior at Cathedral High School, Calvin caught 86 receptions for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns.

