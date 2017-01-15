Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers Prospects Worth Watching

With the recent commitment of wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, the Nebraska football team appears to have some major momentum on its side heading toward National Signing Day. Here are some names to stay familiar with over the coming weeks.

Running Back CJ Verdell: Currently committed to Oregon, Verdell visited Lincoln this past weekend. While Nebraska already has a running back commitment in Jaylin Bradley, the Huskers aren’t taking any chances on potential grade issues that would leave them with no back to speak of.

That’s not to say Nebraska football fans should worry about Bradley not making the class. However, Mike Riley and company are making sure they’re not going to be caught without a prospect at a necessary position.

There’s some genuine wonder if Verdell won’t climb onto the Big Red Bandwagon now that the Ducks have another one-time Husker prospect committed in Derrian Felix. After all, Felix recently committed while Verdell’s shopping around.

Wide Receiver Jamire Calvin: He may have picked Oregon State at the U.S. Army All-American Game, but he sure didn’t seem very happy about it. In fact, he confirmed that Nebraska isn’t exactly out of his mind.

Some Husker fans are still a bit miffed about being shunned during the first Saturday of the month, but there appears to be more here than meets the eye. Also, I don’t see Keith Williams turning away four-star talent that wants to play for him.

Wide Receiver Bryan Thompson: The Huskers want some height in this receiver class and if they’re not going to get it from Joseph Lewis (who they’ll make room for regardless), a guy like Thompson fits the bill at 6’3″ and 190 pounds. He’s scheduled to take an official visit this upcoming weekend.

Wide Receiver Randall Grimes: While Southern California may come away with Lewis, as mentioned with Thompson, the Huskers want some height and the Trojans already have a big-bodied receiver committed in Grimes. He visited Nebraska officially this past weekend and would give Nebraska quarterbacks a huge target at 6’4″ and 205 pounds if he can be flipped.

Tight End Kurt Rafdal: We’ve talked about Rafdal a bit before and he visited this past weekend. Considering it’s getting later in the cycle, it stands to reason that he’s about ready to make a decision. This doesn’t seem like one that will take until Signing Day.

Tight End Nick Robinson: Robinson may be listed as a wide receiver, but he’s a tight end that could fill out in the mold of Cethan Carter. A ruthless blocker, a force over the middle and a change up down the field.

Offensive Tackle Chris Walker: After Foster Sarell and Chuck Filiaga bid the Big Red a fond farewell, the Huskers decided to dip into their own backyard again with the offer of Chris Walker.

A Wyoming commitment for forever and a day, the Lincoln native visited the campus during an official visit this weekend that actually was moved up. Now the question becomes will he dial Craig Bohl and give him some bad news?

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir: It helps that Nebraska now has its defensive coordinator hired in Bob Diaco, but the guy who’ll do the most to get Lenior to Lincoln is Donte Williams.

Lenior was previously committed to Oregon and while the Ducks are putting together a solid staff, Nebraska has quality recruiters hitting their stride when it counts.

Again, look to the Lindsey commitment as a sign that big things are happening at Nebraska. Lenior, a Los Angeles native, may follow as a result.

Cornerback/ATH Michael Onyemaobi: Donte Williams recently visited Onyemaobi and the Huskers are looking to add more depth to the secondary that the Huskers new defensive backs coach may take over in full.

Currently committed to California, he was previously looking into Iowa State as a potential landing spot, so the idea of him moving to the Midwest isn’t an issue.

He has one remaining official visit spot left — the final weekend before National Signing Day.

