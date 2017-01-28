Nebraska Football Recruiting: How the 2017 Class Will Affect Fan Perception of Mike Riley

The Nebraska football program’s 2017 recruiting class is ranked 22nd as of this writing just days before National Signing Day. This is where fact ends and the debate begins.

Many Cornhusker fans will look at that ranking and roll their eyes. Nebraska’s recruiting classes have hovered around that number for years, and they haven’t produced a single championship.

They believe the Huskers must consistently sign more star power to compete with the Ohio States and Michigans.

Others may object and say it’s more about coaching. They’ll point to 2005 or 2011 in an attempt to prove how meaningless recruiting rankings can be.

Regardless of which way you lean, you likely weren’t convinced that the Nebraska football program had enough top-notch talent after watching Ohio State dismantle the Huskers in 2016.

Most Nebraskans are aware that their beloved team needs more talent to compete nationally. Heck, even Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst knows it – and he clearly believes head coach Mike Riley has the formula to get it. The shuffling of assistant coaches beneath Riley suggests he’s going all out to prove Eichorst right.

Does the rest of Husker Nation believe in this formula, though? For now, the answer to that may come down to how Riley closes on the top remaining prospects for the 2017 class.

Top Remaining Prospects

The incoming class still has the potential to help narrow the gap between the Cornhuskers and the nation’s elite. For starters, Nebraska’s two latest commitments, stud receivers Tyjon Lindsey and Jamire Calvin, recently flipped from Ohio State and Oregon State, respectively.

Their decisions have shot the Huskers up the rankings and injected some momentum and excitement into the program.

Husker coaches are also in on several high-profile recruits who will decide on February 1st. Cornerbacks Elijah Blades and Deommodore Lenoir would be fantastic additions to Donté Williams’ secondary. Receiver Joseph Lewis‘ commitment could make a strong wideout class one of the nation’s best.

Defensive tackle Damion Daniels might be a perfect fit in the middle of defensive coordinator Bob Diaco’s 3-4 system. Athlete Greg Johnson could be a weapon at a number of different spots all over the field.

These are the types of players whose signatures would push Nebraska up in the rankings – and boost Riley’s perception among Husker fans.

Can Nebraska Finish Strong?

The work that Riley’s staff has done this season in recruiting is impressive. Many of the country’s top recruits have taken notice of the Big Red brand. However, there is no consolation prize for finishing second when it comes to recruiting.

We’ve seen Nebraska on short lists of a bevy of top prospects, but the Huskers have struggled to close.

This was painfully apparent when Nebraska went 0-for-four on prospects committing at the U.S. Army All-American Game. Calvin, offensive linemen Foster Sarell and Chuck Filiaga committed to other schools as did cornerback Darnay Holmes.

The Huskers were expected to land Calvin, but many were optimistic at least one of the others would put a Big Red cap on, too. Despite Calvin’s change of heart, the initial failure to get any of these four players stung.

It’s never going to be easy landing guys like this, but Nebraska needs to get more of them regardless.

That’s why Husker Nation will be intently watching how Riley and company close out the 2017 class. If three or four of the aforementioned prospects come on board, fans will have a warm, fuzzy feeling about coach Riley.

If not, they’ll be wondering when his methods will start paying dividends.

This article originally appeared on