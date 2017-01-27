Nebraska Football Recruiting: Four-Star WR Jamire Calvin Commits to Nebraska

Only one day ago, Nebraska football target Jamire Calvin named a top two of Nebraska and Washington State. Now, he’s made his choice.

Just after noon on Friday, Calvin tweeted out “Next Chapter, Lincoln Nebraska” and with that, the Huskers have another four-star prospect added to the 2017 class. Calvin also marks the fourth wide receiver prospect that Nebraska will be bringing in this cycle.

Along with Calvin, the 2017 Nebraska football class also includes two currently enrolled recruits in Jaevon McQuitty and Keyshawn Johnson, Jr. and the currently committed Tyjon Lindsey.

Ranked as the No. 44 wide receiver overall by the 247Sports Composite Index, Calvin is also considered the 33rd best prospect in the state of California.

The Rivals.com service agrees with the four-star ranking but rates him as the 31st-best recruit at his position and the 28th-best prospect in the Golden State.

Scout.com completes the four-star trifecta ranking Calvin as the 35th-best wide receiver overall. The service also lists his strengths as body control, hands and concentration, quickness off of the line of scrimmage and route-running skills. It notes his size (reported as 5′ 10″ 165 pounds) as a potential weakness.

Calvin ultimately chose Nebraska over Washington State but had offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Louisville, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas and Washington among others.

Chalk another one up for wide receivers coach Keith Williams who continues to prove that he’s worth his weight in gold on the recruiting trail, especially when it comes to getting pass-catchers into the fold.

This article originally appeared on