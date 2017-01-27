Nebraska Football Recruiting: Do the Huskers Have Their Top Targets Flipping Out?

It’s been asked many times, “Can the Nebraska football coaches close?” The 2017 recruiting class is shaping up nicely. It currently sits at 17 commits and ranks 24th in the nation. Now, how will it finish?

The key to closing out a class is to keep current commits in the bag and fill remaining spots with high-caliber, high-need players. The Husker coaches have already flipped a few recruits and are in great position to get a few more who were previously committed somewhere else.

Catch em’ on the Flip Side

*(All star rankings according to the 247Sports Composite Index)

Nebraska has already snatched up three recruits who were previously committed to a different program. The first one was homegrown three-star offensive lineman Chris Walker from Lincoln East High School. He first committed to Wyoming, which has done a nice job pulling guys in from Nebraska. However, once the Big Red offered, it didn’t take long for Walker to change his mind.

The second was Tyjon Lindsey. The four-star wide receiver first committed to Ohio State. Nebraska receivers coach Keith Williams didn’t waver on his pursuit of Lindsey and eventually got him to flip to the Huskers. A huge get for the Big Red!

The third, and most recent, is four-star receiver Jamire Calvin. At one point, Calvin seemed like a lock to be a member of the Huskers’ receiving corps. Unfortunately for the Big Red, he made a surprise commitment to Oregon State at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

That commitment didn’t last long. Less than two weeks later he de-committed from the Beavers. It seems like Calvin decided to listen to his heart and is now all “N”.

Flip, Flip, Flip to NU!

They say “It’s a movement.” The Nebraska football coaches are trying to get even more high-profile guys to join. The hard work and persistence the staff put into recruiting during the Riley Era is paying off.

The Huskers have made the short list for many of their top targets and have set themselves up for the possibility of some major flips. Who could be jumping ship and getting on the Big Red Wagon?

Blades was a long-time Florida commit. However, after an official visit to Lincoln on January 20, he de-committed from the Gators. Nebraska is looking to close out the class with a few defensive backs. You have to like their chances of getting Blades.

At one point, Johnson was committed to Arizona. Husker head coach Mike Riley then hired secondary coach Donte Williams away from the Wildcats. Johnson has a great relationship with Williams and this could be why he de-committed.

The Huskers are now one of the favorites to land Johnson. Will he follow the guy who got him to commit to Arizona? Only time will tell.

Nebraska’s in a three-way battle for Lenoir. Once committed to Oregon, the cornerback recently visited Lincoln, which made Big Red fans feel pretty good about Nebraska’s chances.

However, the Huskers still have to beat out the school he once committed to in the Ducks and fend off Mississippi State. If the Huskers can land Lenoir and Blades, they will close the class with two cornerbacks ranked in the nation’s top 60 recruits.

Nebraska likes their chances here. Once a California commit, Onyemaobi will be in Lincoln this weekend on an official visit. TCU is still in the mix, but the Huskers are hoping his visit will give them the edge.

The tight end had been committed to Indiana up until January 4. Nebraska scored an official visit from Rafdal on January 13 and looks to beat out rival Iowa for his commitment.

He would be a nice late addition to the class as the tight end position is an important part of the Huskers’ offense.

Nebraska extended a late offer to Thompson and quickly grabbed his attention. The receiver de-committed from Boise State on January 2 and the Huskers offered shortly after.

Thompson recently visited Lincoln and Nebraska would like to get a receiver of his size at 6’3″. The Big Red is once again battling the Ducks on this one, but Utah may be the biggest obstacle for the Huskers to clear.

Riley seems to have the right guys out on the recruiting trail. Now, how will they close?

This article originally appeared on