Nebraska Football Recruiting: CB Target Elijah Blades Reopens Recruitment

On the same day that Nebraska football target Jamire Calvin listed his top two, Elijah Blades is now a former Florida commitment.

Blades, a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Index, visited Lincoln last weekend.

In a tweet Tuesday night, he said, “First off I want to say thank you to the University of Florida and the staff for giving me a chance to play at there (sic) school but I would like to reopen my recruitment up and think about what’s the best decision for me. Florida is still in it. Coming down to Signing Day.”

Complete with signature, Blades ended a commitment period of seven months after officially visiting the Gators on January 13 and the aforementioned trip to Lincoln last week. He was visited on January 20 by Florida coaches for an in-home visit.

Nebraska is looking for its first defensive back commitment of the cycle and Blades would be a major Signing Day splash.

New secondary and likely cornerbacks coach Donte Williams could use a player like Blades that could make an immediate impact in 2017.

He’ll be among a number of Nebraska targets that will be announcing on National Signing Day including defensive tackle Damion Daniels, athlete Michael Onyemaobi, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, athlete Greg Johnson, running back CJ Verdell and wide receiver Joseph Lewis.

February 1 is shaping up to be a day that could vault the Huskers up the recruiting rankings and getting the commitment of Blades would be a great first step.

