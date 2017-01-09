Nebraska Football Recruiting: Better Know a Prospect – Kurt Rafdal

The Nebraska football staff has plenty of room to fill up the 2017 recruiting class between now and National Signing Day. One of the newest targets was previously committed to a fellow Big Ten conference program.

Tight end Kurt Rafdal was previously a member of the Indiana Hoosiers’ 2017 class. However, once now-Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson was dismissed due to concerns over player treatment, Rafdal’s recruitment opened back up.

A 6’7″ 230-pound prospect, some Nebraska football fans would almost like to see the Big Red lock the Carmel, Ind. native down, chain him to the training table and turn him into an offensive tackle.

That said, head coach Mike Riley has an affinity for tight ends in his offense. Three were used in 2016 alone in Cethan Carter, Sam Cotton and Trey Foster. Riley also apparently likes his tight ends with some height as the Big Red has another prospect committed at the position in Aurora, Neb.’s Austin Allen. He might actually have to tilt his head slightly to look Rafdal in the eyes standing 6’8″.

The Indianan is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, the eight-best recruit in the Hoosier State and the No. 31 tight end available according to the 247Sports Composite Index.

He currently has a January 13 visit set up to visit Lincoln and prognosticators are bullish about him flipping his eventual colors from crimson and cream to scarlet and cream.

It’s likely that if Rafdal does decide to become a Cornhusker that he’ll utilize a redshirt year and pack on some pounds. The Huskers already have the likes of Matt Snyder, Tyler Hoppes and David Engelhaupt ready to battle for the roles that Carter, Cotton and Foster left behind.

