Nebraska Football Recruiting: Better Know a Prospect – Jaylin Bradley

The Nebraska football coaching staff is preparing to bust out of the dead period in about eight days and push the 2017 recruiting cycle to a bullish finish. One of the prospects that they may end up not only offering, but signing on, is right in their backyard.

If you keep track of Nebraska high school football, you’re familiar with Jaylin Bradley‘s name. A member of the Class A state champion Bellevue West Thunderbirds, he’s been an interesting prospect in that he’s got the moves and speed, but he hasn’t had the grades.

That doesn’t appear to be the case anymore. According to sources across the state, it seems he has all of the necessary work done to enroll at bigger schools. One such as the one right down the interstate.

In 13 games, Bradley tallied 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns on 342 carries averaging an eye-popping 224 yards per game.

He currently only holds an offer from South Dakota State, but surely Bradley wants more. Nebraska’s looking to sign a running back this cycle and if the opportunity is there to snag the Bellevue, Neb. product in addition to a prospect like Darrian Felix or CJ Verdell, it’s hard to think they don’t take it.

Considering that Oregon is finally filling holes in its coaching staff following the hiring of Willie Taggart, Verdell may end up cementing his commitment with the Ducks, but Felix remains a valid option for the Huskers.

Keep in mind that Nebraska loses leading rusher Terrell Newby which leaves sophomores Devine Ozigbo and Mikale Wilbon along with Tre Bryant, all of which likely vie for playing time come the spring.

The Big Red’s been looking for a player to take over as an every down back and that opening likely extends to someone walking in the door if they can take advantage.

Bradley’s definitely the kind of prospect a school wants to pick up when he’s right under their nose as is the case with Nebraska.

