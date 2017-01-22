Nebraska Football Recruiting: Better Know a Prospect – Elijah Blades

Now that the Nebraska football staff has developed a taste for bringing in some of the top talent in the country this recruiting cycle, there’s a demand for more. Enter cornerback Elijah Blades.

A Pasadena, Calif. native, Blades committed to the University of Florida in late June 2016, but he’s been looking around while keeping one toe in The Swamp. Despite his commitment to the Gators of Gainesville, Nebraska never let up.

To put how good he is into perspective, he’s considered a high four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Index and the No. 16 overall cornerback in America. However, the 247Sports service itself believes him to be the third-best player at his position.

He is the type of athlete that can come in and compete for immediate playing time and, as we saw with Nebraska’s pickup of Tyjon Lindsey, this appears to be a direction that the Huskers are finally headed in.

As of this writing, he has no plans to visit any other schools this upcoming weekend. With Nebraska pursuing him heavily and uber-recruiter Donte Williams potentially overseeing his development personally, a flip from the Gators seems very possible.

Currently, the 2017 Nebraska football class doesn’t have any defensive backs as a part of it, but Blades would be an excellent start to load up on them as the cycle ends. Obviously, there’s not much time between now and National Signing Day, so if we’re going to hear about a flip, the news is going to come sooner than later.

This article originally appeared on