Nebraska Football Recruiting: Better Know a Prospect – Deommodore Lenoir

National Signing Day 2017 is going to be an exciting one for Nebraska football fans. One prospect that will be announcing his intentions is Deommodore Lenoir.

Lenior tweeted out his final three choices Monday evening, those being Nebraska, Oregon and Mississippi State.

The optimists among the Big Red fan base happened to notice that the #GBR hashtag (Go Big Red) is listed first, but take that for what you will.

Ranked as a high four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Index out of Los Angeles, Calif., Lenior would be another brick in the foundation of Mike Riley’s Calibraska Movement.

With no defensive back commitments in the 2017 class thus far, the Nebraska football staff appears to be making headway with players like Lenior and current Florida commit Elijah Blades.

Should Nebraska get the signature from the Salesian High School target, he’ll have the opportunity to battle the likes of Chris Jones, Joshua Kalu, Eric Lee, Boaz Joseph and Lamar Jackson for one of the cornerback spots. However, don’t think that he’ll just be working with new Husker secondary coach Donte Williams.

He has the type of speed that would be invaluable in the return game and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf has shown some interest in what he could do on the offensive side of the ball.

Lenior is another fantastic example of the talent that Nebraska is working to sign so that not only can it climb to the top of the Big Ten West division but take the conference crown and work its way back into the national spotlight.

