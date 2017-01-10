Nebraska Football: Husker Fans Toasting Clemson Victory Over Alabama

Say what you will about Nebraska football fans living in the 1990s, they take a lot of pride in one team in particular.

The 1995 National Championship team has long stood the test of time as the best college football team in history, but that title looked to be threatened by the 2016 Alabama Crimson Tide.

It’s easy to understand why. When there’s a team that’s one game away from not only going wire-to-wire as the No. 1 squad in the country but repeat as national champions by climbing a playoff ladder, it’d be pretty hard to argue a new Best That Ever Was.

The resume was certainly there for the Tide. They defeated nine ranked teams including three top ten teams, one of which being No. 4 Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal.

On the other hand, while Nebraska didn’t play in a stacked SEC, they did pummel all four ranked teams they faced, all Top-10 squads.

Much like this year’s Alabama team, the 1995 Huskers would face the No. 2 team in the country for all the marbles.

Nebraska drew another SEC team in the Florida Gators. Unlike the Crimson Tide, not only would the Huskers win their national title game, they ground Florida into the Tempe, Ariz. dirt in one of the most lopsided national championship games ever, stomping the Gators 62-24.

The Crimson Tide had two teams come within a whisker of beating them in Ole Miss and LSU, Alabama wins of five and 10 points, respectively. The closest any team got to upending the 1995 Huskers was Washington State which tried to claw its way toward beating the juggernauts but fell 14 points short.

Another fun fact about the 1995 Nebraska football team, while this year’s Alabama team found their quarterback get dropped behind the line of scrimmage 24 times, that never happened to a Husker signal-caller 21 seasons ago. Not once.

Consider the 1995 Nebraska team like the 1972 Miami Dolphins. Ever since leaving their mark on the game, no team has been able to best it. For at least one more year, the Big Red can pop champagne of its own.

Cheers, Clemson.

