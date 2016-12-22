Nebraska Football: Five Volunteers to Infuriate Huskers in Music City Bowl

With the Music City Bowl soon approaching, who does the Nebraska football team need to watch out for most?

1. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs

The man that makes everything go. This senior dual-threat quarterback has been a huge weapon for the Vols offense. Athlon Sports even named him Offensive Player of the Year. That’s a huge honor considering the same conference features Alabama’s Jalen Hurts. Dobbs is the team’s leading rusher with 713 yards. He also has 2,655 passing yards and 26 touchdowns thrown. On the bright side for defenses, Dobbs has tossed 12 interceptions this season.

The Husker secondary had a knack of getting their hands on the ball this year, so hopefully they can snatch a few more in the bowl game. Dobbs is a powerful runner who also has the speed to run by defenders. He has a great ability to extend plays with his feet just like Husker quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. The entire Blackshirt defense will need to make sure they know where No. 11 is at all times.

2. Runningbacks Alvin Kamara and John Kelly

Yes, I know there are two names listed, but it was hard to list one without the other. Consider it a Christmas bonus. With the early departure of Jalen Hurd, the spotlight was handed to Kamara and Kelly. Kamara, all-around back, can gash defenses. He has 560 rush yards and 346 receiving yards (third on the team). His ability to run past defenders or lower his shoulder and plow through them makes him a versatile running back. He is also a big receiving threat out of the backfield.

Kelly has really come on in the latter part of the year, someone you can keep feeding the ball and he just keeps going. The Big Red defense will have to make sure they bring these two down upon the contact and be certain they are in the right position to make the play.

3. Defensive End – Derek Barnett

The Tennessee defense has had some bad luck with injuries this year which has allowed teams to move the ball easily at times. One steady force for the Vols defense has been defensive end Derek Barnett. With 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks (both team-bests), he is one of the best in the SEC. He also has two forced fumbles and one interception.

4. Safety – Todd Kelly Jr.- S

Another bright spot in the Volunteer defense was Todd Kelly Jr. The Junior safety has been all over the field this year. He leads the team with 67 tackles while boasting two tackles for loss and one sack. Kelly is also tied for the team-high interceptions with two. The safety has developed nicely throughout his career and is a leader on the defense. So, it might be a smart move for the Husker offense to run some plays away from Kelly and keep track of where he lines up on the field.

5. Wide Receiver – Josh Malone- WR

The go-to guy for Dobbs through the air is Junior wide receiver Josh Malone. With a team-leading 45 receptions and 852 receiving yards, the Blackshirt secondary may have their hands full. Malone averages 18.9 yards per catch and 71 yards per game. He has racked up 10 touchdowns this season making him the premier threat in the red zone.

The next closest wideout Jauan Jennings with 521 yards, so you can see why the Huskers need to keep an eye on Malone.

