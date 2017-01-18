Nebraska Football: Everything You Need to Know About Eric Fuller

While the Nebraska football staff is making a mad dash to fill up the remaining spots in the 2017 recruiting class, the 2018 class continues to grow with the commitment of Eric Fuller.

An athlete that could play either wide receiver or cornerback, Fuller currently plays for Hawkins High School in Los Angeles, Calif. If that school sounds familiar, it should. Current Nebraska targets Joseph Lewis and Greg Johnson also spent their days at Hawkins.

As a junior, Fuller hauled in 20 receptions for 485 yards and five touchdowns in six games played averaging out to about 81 yards per contest. On defense, he tallied 22 tackles (16 solo), three interceptions and six pass deflections.

Fuller is ranked as a high four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Index, tabbing him as the 17th-best cornerback in the nation and No. 116 prospect overall. Rivals.com agrees with the four-star rating but considers him the 11th-best cornerback available and the No. 166 overall prospect in the country.

The Scout service marks a trifecta of four-star rankings for Fuller, but Scout considers him not only the eighth-best cornerback available on their board, they also rank him as the No. 58 overall prospect in America.

Fuller joins four-star Beatrice, Neb. tight end prospect Cameron Jurgens and three-star York, Neb. defensive tackle recruit Masry Mapieu as early additions to Nebraska football’s 2018 class which is already shaping up to be even better than its 2017 counterpart.

At this point, 247Sports lists the Huskers’ 2018 class as the 16th-best in the country and second only to Penn State in the Big Ten.

