Nebraska Football: Everything You Need to Know About Chris Walker

Commitments are coming fast and furious for the 2017 Nebraska football class. On Monday, the Huskers managed to flip offensive tackle Chris Walker from Wyoming.

Another in-state native, Walker joins the likes of running back Jaylin Bradley (Bellevue) and fellow offensive tackle Broc Bando (Lincoln) as prospects who will remain in the Cornhusker State.

Previously committed to Wyoming, Walker comes in ranked as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite Index, a two-star prospect by Rivals and the Scout network.

Walker played both offensive and defensive tackle for the Lincoln East Links during the 2016 season. As a defender, he managed 75 tackles (60 solo), seven sacks and contributed a blocked field goal to the cause.

At 6’6″ and 275 pounds, he’s obviously not someone expected to come in and contribute from day one but is far from what should be considered an extended project.

Not only does he join Bando (6’5″, 280 pounds) as an offensive tackle in this class, but Lake Travis, Tex.’s Brandon Jameis also has the distinction, a 6″5″, 250-pound recruit.

Despite Nebraska’s 2016 offensive line likely being a little wet behind the ears, they do have a leg up on Walker due to what experience they do have coupled with sheer talent.

For example, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see redshirt freshman Matt Farniok taking over for David Knevel and relegating Cole Conrad to a backup spot at right tackle. Even moving Walker inside would have some roadblocks such as redshirt freshman Bryan Brokop.

This is in no way meant to make Walker sound like a poor pickup as he would likely be one of the best products that Wyoming could’ve produced on their offensive line. That said, starting for Nebraska football versus the Cowboys is a whole different ballgame. It’ll take some seasoning for Walker to be ready, but he has all of the measurables to make an impact at the Power Five level.

