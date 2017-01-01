Nebraska Football: Coaches’ New Year’s Resolutions

Now that the Music City Bowl is over, Nebraska football fans, players, and coaches can start looking forward to the 2017 season. As the new year starts up, people will be making resolutions to work out more, spend less money, call their moms more, and so on and so on. Here are a few pledges that Nebraska football’s coaches need to make in 2017.

All for One and One for All

The combined focus of the staff needs to be closing out the recruiting class strong. Nebraska has a lot of irons in the fire with some big time prospects. It’s time to put the Husker brand on a few of those guys.

There is already some young talent on the team already, so adding a few four- and five-star commits can only help boost the team. Grabbing some game changers such as Foster Sarell, Joseph Lewis, Chuck Filiaga, Isaac Slade-Matautia, and Greg Johnson would be huge for the future of Nebraska football.

The Three-Headed Monster

Mike Riley

The head man’s resolution should be to put together a complete season. So far, he has had a season with a strong finish (2015) and a season with a strong start (2016). Now, how about putting those two together? The 2017 team will be HIS team. His recruits, his players, his game plan. Consider this his “Prove It” year. It will be his third season on campus and there are no more excuses. Time to put all the doubts to rest and show Husker Nation he is the right man for the job.

Danny Langsdorf

Nebraska’s offensive coordinator needs to show what he can do with his offense. With the departure of Tommy Armstrong and Ryker Fyfe, Langsdorf will now have the type of quarterback necessary for his system.

Junior transfer Tanner Lee and redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien and will be battling it out for the starting role. Both can sling the ball all over the field, including those short touch passes that Armstrong struggled with. Langsdorf needs to prove he can get offensive momentum going and keep it going regardless of who’s under center.

Mark Banker

Nebraska’s defensive coordinator should vow to have fewer breakdowns. There were times during the 2016 season where fans were left scratching their heads. The goal going in was to eliminate big plays. The Blackshirts did pretty well most of the time, but there were still too many instances where players were out of position and missing tackles. The talent and experience will be there on the defensive side of the ball in 2017, taking care of the little things should be the main focus moving forward.

The Blackshirts did pretty well most of the time, but there were still too many instances where players were out of position and missing tackles. The talent and experience will be there on the defensive side of the ball in 2017, taking care of the little things should be the main focus moving forward.

The “Move the Ball” Guys

Reggie Davis

The Big Red’s running back coach should make a resolution to find a big play back. During the past two seasons, Imani Cross (2015) and Terrell Newby (2016) did an admirable job of being every down backs.

However, Nebraska has lacked a big-play threat out of the backfield since Ameer Abdullah (2014). Mike Riley has made it clear that he wants the run game to be a focus. Whether it’s a guy on the roster like Tre Bryant or Mikale Wilbon (or perhaps someone that’s not yet on the team), Davis needs to find a home run back to keep some pressure off of the passing game.

Keith Williams

The wide receivers coach probably makes it a goal each year to out “mean mug” everyone in pictures. However, Williams will have to replace 79 receptions and 1,313 yards after the departure of seniors Brandon Reilly, Jordan Westerkamp, and Alonzo Moore.

Williams is known for putting out videos on twitter about technique for wide receivers. Some believe this is all talk. Time for “Coach Dub” to pledge to put his money where his mouth is and show he can develop young guys like Stanley Morgan, De’Mornay Pierson-El, J.D. Spielman, and Bryan Reimers into playmakers.

Mike Cavanaugh

The offensive line coach needs to make a resolution to let the young guys eat. Throughout 2016, fans heard about the young talent still being developed. Time for Cavanaugh to get those guys going, as some, like Jalin Barnett, Matt Farniok, and John Raridon have a chance to compete for serious playing time in the 2017 season.

The “Stop the Ball” Guys

John Parrella

Parrella no doubt would like to rotate guys in and out more in 2017. His other resolution should be to get a consistent pass rush from the big men up front. When the Huskers don’t blitz linebackers and safeties, they still need to get pressure on the quarterback which was severely lacking this past season.

Brian Stewart and Trent Bray

These two coaches are in the same position for next year. Both have a lot of returning talent and

both lost a group leader. Safeties coach Stewart lost big hitter Nate Gerry, but has the Williams duo in Kieron and Aaron returning as seniors.

Bray lost team captain and team leader in tackles Josh Banderas. However, he has Marcus Newby, Chris Weber, Dedrick Young, and Mohamed Barry returning. The two coaches’ resolutions need to be to replace the team leaders and get all of the returners to take their talent and skill to the next level.

Donte Williams

The new secondaries coach should have a very simple resolution. He’s been handed a pretty experienced group to work with considering seniors Josh Kalu and Chris Jones return. He will also have sophomore Lamar Jackson back with a season under his belt. His goal should be to learn the players. Find their strengths and weaknesses and help them take that next step.

This article originally appeared on