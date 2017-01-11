Nebraska Football: Banker, Stewart Mark Staff Changes

If you aren’t a fan of Nebraska football defensive coordinator Mark Banker or secondary coach Brian Stewart, you’re in luck. Banker’s contract will not be renewed by the University of Nebraska and Stewart is taking his leave.

In a release, head coach Mike Riley said, “I want to thank Mark for his hard work and contributes to our football program the past two years and for all of his service and dedication as a member of my other coaching staffs. We will conduct a national search to find a great coach, teacher and recruiter as we continue our pursuit of championships.

This marks the second and third removal of coaches under Riley’s watch as the head coach of Nebraska football. Defensive line coach Hank Hughes was relieved of his duties which were taken over by John Parrella. Special teams coordinator Bruce Read was let go earlier this year with his duties to be distributed over the entirety of the staff.

As a defensive coordinator, Banker saw oversaw defenses in 2015 and 2016 that ranked No. 75 and No. 33 in scoring defense as well as No. 64 and No. 30 in total defense, respectively.

Stewart helped work with a secondary that ranked No. 122 in 2015 and No. 49 this past season.

The removal of Stewart isn’t much of a surprise considering the most recent hire of secondary coach Donte Williams.

It was originally believed that Stewart would take over the work with safeties that Banker had done in 2016 while Williams would supplant Stewart as cornerbacks coach. It now appears that Williams may be working with the entire corps of defensive backs.

Also departing is Director of Player Personnel Ryan Gunderson. A former quarterback under Riley, Gunderson oversaw many aspects of program development and recruiting assistance.

