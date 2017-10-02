NDSU will open 2018 season vs. Cal Poly

(STATS) – FCS power North Dakota State will play seven home games in the 2018 regular season after announcing Monday it will host Cal Poly in a Sept. 1 opener.

It’s the third time in school history the Bison have seven regular-season home games scheduled (also 1998 and 2000).

To set the Cal Poly game, North Dakota State shifted two other home matchups – Delaware from Sept. 1 to Sept. 22 and North Alabama from Sept. 22 to Sept. 15.

NDSU also announced its 2019 schedule. The Bison will not face Indiana State in 2018 and ’19 due to the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s schedule rotation.

2018 NDSU Football Schedule

Sept. 1 – Cal Poly

Sept. 15 – North Alabama

Sept. 22 – Delaware

Sept. 29 – South Dakota State*

Oct. 6 – at Northern Iowa*

Oct. 13 – at Western Illinois*

Oct. 20 – Illinois State*

Oct. 27 – at South Dakota*

Nov. 3 – Youngstown State*

Nov. 10 – at Missouri State*

Nov. 17 – Southern Illinois*

* – Missouri Valley Football Conference game

2019 NDSU Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – Butler (at Target Field, Minneapolis)

Sept. 7 – North Dakota

Sept. 14 – at Delaware

Sept. 21 – UC Davis

Oct. 5 – at Illinois State*

Oct. 12 – Northern Iowa*

Oct. 19 – Missouri State*

Oct. 26 – at South Dakota State*

Nov. 2 – at Youngstown State*

Nov. 9 – Western Illinois*

Nov. 16 – South Dakota*

Nov. 23 – at Southern Illinois*

* – Missouri Valley Football Conference game