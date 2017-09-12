NDSU’s DeLuca has knee procedure

(STATS) – North Dakota State linebacker Nick DeLuca remains sidelined after having a procedure on his knee Monday.

Bison coach Chris Klieman would not elaborate on DeLuca’s condition at his weekly news conference.

DeLuca, a STATS FCS Preseason All-American, was injured during practice last week and did not play in the No. 2 Bison’s 40-13 win at then-No. 7 Eastern Washington on Saturday.

The fifth-year senior missed most of last season because of a torn labrum. As a junior, he led the Bison in tackles while they won their fifth straight FCS national title in 2015.

That same season, North Dakota State was vague on giving updates about starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s return from a broken wrist.