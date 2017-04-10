NDSU, Arizona to meet in 2022

(STATS) – FCS power North Dakota State announced Monday it will play Arizona for the first time on Sept. 17, 2022, in Tucson.

The Bison have won their last six games against FBS opponents and are 9-3 all-time. Last year, they defeated Iowa 23-21 on a game-ending field goal.

NDSU already has two games scheduled against Pac-12 teams – Oregon on Sept. 5, 2020, and Colorado on Aug. 31, 2024.

Arizona will be playing a Missouri Valley Football Conference team for the first time.