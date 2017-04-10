NDSU adds former Illinois wide receiver

(STATS) – Former Illinois wide receiver Desmond Cain will join North Dakota State’s program as a transfer and have two seasons of immediate eligibility remaining.

Cain made the announcement on social media Sunday night, which included a photo of him wearing a No. 13 NDSU jersey.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Cain, from Delray Beach, Florida, was a standout as a true freshman at Illinois in 2015, catching 53 passes for 492 yards and one touchdown. Last season, he was set back by a knee injury and received less playing time under first-year coach Lovie Smith, finishing with only five receptions for 61 yards in five games.

North Dakota State has won at least a share of six straight Missouri Valley Football Conference titles. The Bison were FCS national champions for a record five straight years from 2011-15.