ND Football: Who is Chip Long?

Take an inside look at Notre Dame football’s new offensive coordinator, Chip Long.

It is a very interesting time for Notre Dame football. Fans are learning about the new coaches that have been hired and are looking forward to National Signing Day on February 1. We are going to look at the Fighting Irish’s new offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Chip Long was Memphis State’s offensive coordinator last season, and he is only 33-years-old. He received a three-year contract from Notre Dame and some high praise from Brian Kelly.

“His offense at Memphis State displayed a unique blend of physicality, athleticism, versatility and explosiveness,” Kelly said. “Chip’s play calling created mismatches all over the field, and he did it in a number of different ways.”

Long is a graduate of the University of Northern Alabama where he was a small college All-American his senior season as a wide receiver/tight end. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for two years at the University of Louisville. He then coached at the University of Arkansas as the tight ends coach (2008-2009). He then spent two seasons as tight ends/fullback coach at the University of Illinois.

He got his big break at Arizona State where he was named tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. He also worked closely with offensive coordinator Mike Norvell. Long worked at Arizona State for four years. In 2015, he was named one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters by Rivals and 247Sports. He was developing a great resume in a short period of time.

In 2016, Norvell was named the head coach at Memphis State University, and he asked Chip to be his offensive coordinator. Even though quarterback Paxton Lynch, an early NFL draft pick graduated in the Spring of 2016, Chip Long had a memorable season in the fall of 2016. In that season, Memphis State was 32nd in the nation in total offense, they averaged 463 yards per game, and they averaged 38 points per game, which was 16th in the country.

As we look ahead to the Fighting Irish’s 2016 season, it is very clear that Brian Kelly is putting a lot of trust in Chip Long. I believe that trust if well founded as his team moved the ball and scored a lot of points. Notre Dame has the players on offense to help Chip Long’s system be successful. As Fighting Irish fans, we have a lot to look forward to this coming season.

