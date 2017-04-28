NCAA football recruiting reforms clear last potential hurdle

The NCAA Board of Governors decided not to tinker with a package of football recruiting reforms that was approved earlier this month, essentially rubber stamping an early signing period in the sport.

The Division I Council approved a sweeping package that would allow players to sign with schools as early as December, permit high school juniors to take official visits from April through June and impose a two-year waiting period before Bowl Subdivision schools can hire people close to recruits to non-coaching positions.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association also has to approve the dates, a move expected to happen in June.

The changes will go into effect Aug. 1.

The board did not have to approve the package, but it could have asked for alterations. Instead, it took no action.