National Signing Day: WR Cameron Sullivan-Brown Signs With Penn State

Penn State has picked up another official letter on National Signing Day.

National Signing Day continues to roll on for Penn State. Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions have officially received the letter from three-star wide receiver Cameron Sullivan-Brown. He’s one of three wide receivers in Penn State’s 2017 class.

A standout at St. Vincent Pallotti Highi School in Laurel Maryland, Sullivan-Brown committed to the Nittany Lions over the summer and never wavered. His decision came down to Penn State and in-state Maryland. He also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Syracuse, Northwestern, and Temple, among others.

However, his several visits to Happy Valley and relationship with the coaching staff likely played a role in his decision.

At six-foot-one, he has good height for a wide receiver.

Sullivan-Brown is a versatile player who could actually convert to defensive back if needed. However, he cut schools out of the picture who were primarily looking at him for defense. He’ll head into Happy Valley as a receiver.

Penn State currently has a lot of depth at the wide receiver position. Because of that, Sullivan-Brown will likely receive a red shirt for the 2017 season. With the way Penn State’s passing attack has transformed, Sullivan-Brown could turn into a big part of the future.

Welcome to Happy Valley Cameron!

