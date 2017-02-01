National Signing Day: UCLA Football’s Top 5 Signings in the Jim Mora Era

The UCLA Football team has had some big signings in the Jim Mora era, but who was the biggest to commit to the Bruins on National Signing Day? We take a look at the Top 5.

5. Mique Juarez

2016, 5-star, OLB, #8 National Rank, #1 Position Rank

It has been a long arduous journey with Mique Juarez… and he hasn’t even played a single down for the UCLA football team.

When UCLA received the national letter of intent from Juarez, they knew they had something special. So special, that people compared his talents that a former Bruin linebacker Myles Jack.

Juarez is an exciting athlete many coaches wanted for their program. For the longest time, he was committed to USC and seem to be heading there in the fall of 2015.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, troubles with their coach Steve Sarkisian and his termination helped Juarez make a different decision. UCLA Football head coach Jim Mora and his staff never gave up on him, even when he was committed across town and it paid off as Juarez was headed to Westwood.

Unfortunately, personal issues have kept him off the field for what would have been his true freshman season. But luckily for all parties, he has re-joined the team and will look to be an impact player come this fall.

4. Theo Howard

2016, 4-star, WR, #49 National Rank, #7 Position Rank

Theo Howard was another prospect that had flipped over to the Bruins. Howard was committed to the Oregon Ducks early in the 2016 recruiting cycle, but saw an opportunity at UCLA.

After a change of heart, the Westlake High School product wanted to stay closer to home and play for an up-and-coming offense.

Howard was going to be the speedster that UCLA have been lacking in the last several years. On top of that he has incredible hands and was hoped to be a savior of sorts in the passing game.

Though that hasn’t happened yet, but from what we saw in 2016, Howard has a lot to offer the Bruins and could be one of their go to guys in 2017.

3. Myles Jack

2013, 4-star, OLB, #65 National Rank, #4 Position Rank

Though he was a top athlete in his class, Myles Jack was overshadowed by a few other players in his recruiting class. That did not stop him from making an impact.

The UCLA coaches knew that he had talent but nobody exactly knew what he would bring to the table until he got on the field.

Jack was one of the higher rated recruits in the 2013 class, what he did on the field was enough to show that his signing with the Bruins was one of the best things that ever happened to Mora in his tenure.

Myles Jack blew us away as a freakishly athletic linebacker who could rush the edge as well as cover wide receivers.

And then we find out he has one of the best short yardage running backs UCLA has had in recent history, which blew everyone’s mind. At one point, he was even tween with the idea of returning kicks.

Though his college career was cut short with a early-season injury in 2016, he will still be remembered as one of the more athletic specimens to wear blue and gold under Mora.

2. Soso Jamabo

2015, 5-star, RB, #18 National Rank, #1 Position Rank

The Bruins got the top quarterback, tight end and running back in the class of 2015.

Thats running back was Soso Jamabo. Jamabo was one of the most explosive running backs to come out of Texas that year. His mixture of size and speed made in both elusive and powerful.

Heading into the 2015 season, the Bruins were going to be with superstar running back Paul Perkins for one more season and were also doing well with backup Nate Starks.

Unfortunately, both players were limited mid-season due to injuries, and that is when Jamabo and fellow freshman Bolu Olorunfunmi stepped in and handled the running game for the Bruins with a seamless transition.

Jamabo not only commanded the position with confidence, but became second on the team in rushing yards with 404 behind Perkins’ 1,343. Jamabo was also second on the team in yards per carry with 6.1 behind Starks’ 6.4.

1. Josh Rosen

2015, 5-star, QB, #12 National Rank, #1 Position Rank

There is no doubt that the top prospect to sign with UCLA Is Josh Rosen. The Bruins were looking for a top QB prospect for the longest time and finally got it in Jim Mora’s fourth season.

After riding a wave of success with Brett Hundley for three years, UCLA was in dire need for a replacement. Rosen was actually looking to go to Stanford, but the iron first of David Shaw did not see a need for Rosen.

That is when “The Chosen One” had looked to Westwood for his college selection.

Coming out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA, Rosen was a hot commodity that several coaches were looking to sign to their program. Luckily, things seemed to fit for Rosen at UCLA and did he ever prove to be the talent Bruins fans expected him to be.

In his freshman year, Rosen threw for 3,669 yards, completed 60% of his passes and connected on 23 touchdowns.

Though he was injured midway through last season (and did not have a lot of help in the receiving corps), Rosen was still able to average 319.2 yards per game.

After successful shoulder surgery, Rosen looks like he will be back in 2017 to continue his domination and show why he is the top signing in the Jim Mora era.

This article originally appeared on