National Signing Day: Texas Football Outranked by First 2017 Opponent

Texas Football suddenly has new motivation for their 2017 opener against the Maryland Terrapins in September.

In a stunning turn of events, the football team from Maryland outranked the Texas Longhorns in the 2017 college football recruiting rankings.

Maryland, considered a basketball school, finished with a Top 20 recruiting class. Meanwhile, Texas ranked #25-35 depending on the recruiting outlet. A big commitment from Jordan Pouncey helped reduce stress levels after Texas missed on three big recruits earlier in the day.

The Horns were already motivated for their 2017 opener. It will be Tom Herman’s first game as Longhorns head coach and the team wants to improve on a disastrous end to 2016 under Charlie Strong. Now, the Horns will be looking across the field at a team ranked higher in 2017 recruiting.

How did Maryland top Texas Football in 2017 Football Recruiting?

Maryland gobbled up nearly 30 recruits in this cycle of recruiting, topping all of college football. When Texas and Maryland face off September 2 in Austin, the Terrapins will likely be starting a lot of freshmen.

On the flip side, Texas finished with 18 recruits on National Signing Day. It was a combination of a “transition year” for Tom Herman and not many available slots. Charlie Strong built up a solid base of sophomores, juniors, and seniors in his three years at Texas. That did not leave many options for Herman to work with.

Also, Texas did not grab a five-star recruit. In fact, the Longhorns did not land a Top 10 recruit from the state of Texas for the first time in ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

The breakdown of the two teams includes a lot of three and four-star recruits. According to 247Sports, Maryland ended up with more than Texas.

Five-Star Recruits: Zero for both teams

Four-Star Recruits: 9 for Maryland and 7 for Texas

Three-Star Recruits: 20 for Maryland and 11 for Texas

Maryland’s recent move to the Big 10 conference is obviously paying dividends for the basketball school.

Meanwhile, Texas is trying to play catch-up as top recruits from the state of Texas are leaving the state to play elsewhere. And, Tom Herman has to prove to recruits that Texas Football is back after seven years of subpar performances.

