National Signing Day May Bring Kansas State QB of The Future

Kansas State Football fans have Wednesday marked on their calendars. They can’t wait to see what National Signing Day will bring to coach Bill Snyder and the staff.

While Jesse Ertz is the quarterback of the present, National Signing Day may bring the quarterback of the future.

The Wildcats don’t win every quarterback or player they’ve offered a scholarship but they might be pleasantly surprised to see who makes a decision to come to Manhattan.

Last February, Kansas State offered San Clemente High School QB Jack Sears an offer.

Since 2004, the school has sent 7 QB’s to D1. If you that you need a quarter back, California is a great place to go shopping.

Sears had offers from all over the country, from Duke, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and more. A few days he ago he decided to stay close to home and play for the USC Trojan.

Kansas State offered Cedar Hill, Texas dual threat Quarterback Avery Davis an opportunity to play for a Big 12 championship.

He led his team to a championship last fall. Davis didn’t take long to decide to play in South Bend for the fighting Irish instead of Manhattan.

Kipp Collegiate High quarterback Wayne Betts in Memphis is among the undecided players on Kansas State’s list of quarterbacks. He has offers from Alcorn State, Southern Mississippi and last week from Mississippi Valley State, according to his social media account.

We already know Lenexa, St. James Academy quarterback Sammy Wheeler will come to Manhattan next fall. The 6’3”, 185-pound signal caller has purple in his blood. His dad and uncle were also Wildcat football players.

On Wednesday, Jug of Snyder will have more on National Signing Day as the big news is released.

