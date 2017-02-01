National Signing Day: LB Ellis Brooks Signs With Nittany Lions

Penn State has officially added a four-star linebacker on National Signing Day.

When looking at the commitments that Penn State had heading into National Signing Day, the one glaring hole was at linebacker, particularly in the middle. Fortunately, James Franklin and his staff was able to scramble and bring in four-star inside linebacker Ellis Brooks.

Brooks has now officially signed with the Nittany Lions.

Four-star linebacker Dylan Rivers was expected to join Penn State after being a strong commit, but suddenly de-committed after making a visit to Happy Valley. Rivers spurned the Nittany Lions for Virginia Tech with just over a week to go before Signing Day.

Franklin and his staff and to put the full-court press on Brooks in order to get him to sign. They offered him right after Rivers’ decision and went on an in-home visit this past week. That fact that Penn State was able to bring in a quality recruit late in the game bodes well for the job Franklin has done in Happy Valley.

Brooks had several strong offers from the likes of LSU, Oregon, Michigan, and Notre Dame. However, the Richmond, VA native valued his Penn State offer the most.

247Sports rates Brooks as the No. 13 inside linebacker. At six-foot-two, 233 pounds, he already has good size to step in and play linebacker at the collegiate level. He’ll need some time to develop, but could find himself earning playing time as a true freshman due to the lack of depth at the position.

With Brooks, the Nittany Lions are getting a true inside linebacker and perhaps the replacement for Jason Cabinda when he leaves.

VBR officially welcomes Ellis Brooks to the Nittany Lions!

