National Signing Day: Iowa Football Add Two More

Iowa football picked up two more recruits on National Signing Day

Coming into the day, Iowa football had 20 verbal commits with two targets in Daviyon Nixon and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. After landing five players in the past couple of days, Iowa ended National Signing Day with two more.

Daviyon Nixon won’t officially announce his commitment to Iowa until later in the afternoon, but the Hawkeyes football Twitter account already released a video and picture announcing him as part of Iowa’s recruiting class.

While it was no guarantee Iowa would land him, it’s not a huge surprise that he chose the Hawkeyes. He also had offers from Northern Illinois and Purdue, but the Iowa was the favorite.

Nixon, 6’3″ and 271 pounds, is a two-star defensive tackle, according to 247Sports, from Kenosha, Wisconsin but is a three-star recruit per Rivals. Either way, Iowa needed to fill a hole at defensive tackle and Nixon is a potential option down the road. He’s a steal this late in the recruiting process.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette waited until 12:30 p.m. CT to make his announcement. He eliminated Minnesota in the morning, then chose the Iowa Hawkeyes over Rutgers.

Smith-Marsette, 6’1″ and 155 pounds, originally committed to Rutgers before decommitting and committing to Minnesota all in the past week. He finally settled on the Hawkeyes in the end and has a chance to help a depleted wide receiver core.

Smith-Marsette took his official visit to Iowa a couple of weeks ago. He’s a three-star wide receiver from Newark, New Jersey, which is why Rutgers earned his first commitment. This brings Iowa’s recruiting class to 22 players with 13 walk-ons and wraps up a productive National Signing Day.

