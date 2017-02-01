National Signing Day: Indiana Hoosiers land 3-star RB Morgan Ellison

A late push by the Hoosiers lands in their favor on National Signing Day. 3-star running back Morgan Ellison signs his National Letter of Intent to Indiana.

The morning of National Signing Day was a great one for Indiana Football. Morgan Ellison, a 3-star running back from Pickerington Central High School made his decision to play for Indiana. Ellison made it official to this morning in one of the more unique ways.

He depicts his journey as football player through a letter to his grandfather. One that was filled with words of encouragement and dedication. The video was released on YouTube this morning along with his various social media platforms.

Ellison picks Indiana – schools who missed out…

Indiana’s late push to recruit the 3-star running back from Ohio paid dividends. Ellison de-committed from Ohio University on January 16th, opening the recruiting process back up. The Hoosiers offered Ellison on January 18th, 2017 and the visit from running backs coach Deland McCullough on the 19th may have convinced him. Ellison took his an unofficial visit on September 24th, 2016 and was the last time he was on campus. He took his official visit on the 20th, and has now signed his National Letter of Intent.

Ellison was considering other schools including Bowling Green and Toledo among his top schools. Other Big Ten schools had previously offered Ellison including Penn State and Michigan State.

How he fits into Indiana Football…

The surge of running back success is no secret for Indiana Football recently. Tevin Coleman in 2014, now on his way to a Super Bowl appearance with the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan Howard in 2015, the third leading rusher in the NFL in his rookie season – Pro Bowler. Devin Redding in 2016, 1,000+ yards rushing in the Big Ten – NFL Draft eligible.

All of this playing a factor in some of the nations running back pool. The decision for 4-star running back Devan Barrett to stay firm with his commitment with Auburn after another late visit. Barrett is considered in the Top 150 recruits in the nation from 247Sports. It was unlikely that Barrett would flip on the opportunity to play at an SEC school, but the hope was there.

Ellison was ranked the 42nd best at his position and 34th best player in the state of Ohio.

The Hoosiers should not be disappointed, knowing that they’ll have Ellison along with 3-star back Craig Nelson. The intent is to keep churning out underrated running back talent and continue the success they have seen in recent years. We’ll see if Tom Allen and Mike DeBord can have the same type of success that Wilson did with running backs.

