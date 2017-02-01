National Signing Day: Corey Bolds Signs With Penn State

Three-star defensive tackle Corey Bolds has signed with Penn State on National Signing Day.

Penn State head coach James Franklin picked up a commitment before the sun was even up on National Signing Day. Defensive tackle Corey Bolds committed to the Nittany Lions in the morning and has officially signed his letter to play football in Happy Valley.

Bolds became the 20th commitment for Penn State’s 2017 class heading into Signing Day.

Extremely Excited & Blessed to announce the next chapter of my life…#WeAre #107kstrong ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/CAFrtapceY — Corey Bolds™ (@Chief_Corey) February 1, 2017

The three-star defensive tackle held offers from Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and Clemson, among others. In the end, the Paramus, NJ native made his choice between Penn State and Rutgers.

247Sports has Bolds listed as the No. 45 defensive tackle and the No. 14 recruit from the state of New Jersey. The six-foot-three, 276-pound Bolds is impressive on tape and already has the build to play on the interior of the defensive line at the collegiate level.

Prior to Bolds committing, Penn State had just one other defensive tackle, Fred Hansard, in the class of 2017.

There are currently seven defensive tackles on the depth chart at Penn State, so it’s likely that Bolds will be redshirted in 2017 and given time to grow and develop. When he does see the field he should play an important part in adding depth to defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s Wild Dogs unit.

Welcome to Penn State Corey!

