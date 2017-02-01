National Signing Day: Colorado Buffaloes Football recruiting tracker

National signing day is here! And if you’re a fan of the Colorado Buffaloes, you’ll want to keep track of who the school brings in so that it can prove that the rise wasn’t just real…. the rise will grow higher.

ESPN will be in Boulder on Wednesday as several prospects will announce what school they intend to build their futures at. We hope that most, if not all, of the prospects listed below decide to become Buffaloes!

Remember to keep it here at Glory Colorado as we will have all of your national signing day coverage not just on Wednesday, but in the days ahead.

As of this writing, three players have already signed a letter of intent to play for the school.

DT

Javier Edwards 6-2, 325 lbs (Brenham, TX), ★★★

A three-star recruit, Javier Edwards will be a Juco transfer from tiny Blinn College in Texas. According to 247 sports‘ composite, he is the No. 7 ranked prospect in the state of Texas and the No. 65 prospect in the country. This is a huge get for the Buffs.

DE

Shamar Hamilton 6-5, 235 lbs (North Miami Beach, FL.), ★★★

Mike McCartney has had success recruiting in the state of Florida before, and Shamar Hamilton will make the cross-country trip to go to school in Boulder. A three-star recruitm Hamilton is the No. 13 ranked prospect at his position and the No. 126 overall prospect in the nation.

DE

Chris Mulumba 6-4, 270 lbs (Pleasant Hill, CA.), ★★★

Perhaps the most exciting commit so far, Chris Mulumba is the No. 16 ranked defensive end in this signing class and 247 Sports lists him as the No. 164 ranked player in the country.

The following players have made hard commits to the school. If they officially sign with the school, I will add their bios as well.

OT

Jake Moretti 6-5. 285 lbs (Arvada, CO.), ★★★★

WR

KD Nixon 5-8, 182 lbs (DeSoto, TX.) , ★★★★

OT

Grant Polley 6-4, 265 (Denton, TX.), ★★★

DE

Jon Van Diest 6-1, 234 (Englewood, CO.), ★★★

WR

Laviska Shenault 6-1, 203 lbs (DeSoto, TX.), ★★★

LB

Nate Landman 6-3, 205 lbs (Danville, CA.), ★★★

DE

Jacob Callier 6-2, 250 lbs (Bellflower, CA.), ★★★

ATH

Chris Miller 5-11, 173 lbs (Denton, TX.), ★★★

QB

Tyler Lytle 6-4.5, 199 lbs (Anaheim, CA.), ★★★

WR

Maurice Bell 6-0, 170 lbs (Murieta, CA.), ★★★

RB

Alex Fontenot 5-11.5, 188 lbs (Richmond, TX.), ★★★

CB

Dante Wigley 6-1, 185 lbs (Goodman, MS.), ★★★

OG

Will Sherman 6-3, 295 lbs (Allen, TX.), ★★★

TE

Dante Sparaco 6-5, 260 lbs (Bradenton, FL.), ★★★

LB

Chase Newman 6-2, 210 lbs (La Mirada, CA.), ★★★

TE

Sebastian Olver 6-4, 250 lbs (Greenbrae, CA.), ★★★

WR

Jaylon Jackson 5-10, 164 lbs (Cedar Hill, TX.), ★★★

CB

Kevin George 6-3, 175 lbs (Milledgeville, GA.), ★★★

S

Isaiah Lewis 6-0, 197 lbs (Granite Bay, CA.), ★★★

OT

Heston Paige 6-5, 260 lbs (Littleton, CO.), ★★★

LB

Carson Wells 6-3, 220 lbs (Bushnell, FL.), ★★★

