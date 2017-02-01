National Signing Day: Closer Look at Kansas State 2017 Class

National Signing Day is here. Finally some official news on the Kansas State Wildcat 2017 recruiting class.

The Wildcats won’t have a top-20 class but that’s not the objective.

Bill Snyder and the Kansas State staff work to bring some of the top recruits who will fit in to their system.

Social media from Kansas State Football provided a closer look at this year’s class.

More from Jug of Snyder

This article originally appeared on