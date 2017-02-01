National Signing Day: Closer Look at Kansas State 2017 Class
National Signing Day is here. Finally some official news on the Kansas State Wildcat 2017 recruiting class.
The Wildcats won’t have a top-20 class but that’s not the objective.
Bill Snyder and the Kansas State staff work to bring some of the top recruits who will fit in to their system.
Social media from Kansas State Football provided a closer look at this year’s class.
Welcome to the #KStateFB Family, Trace Kochaver! #KStateFB #EMAW17 #NSD17 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/8v4WLv56VQ
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Welcome to the #KStateFB Family, Mason Barta! #KStateFB #EMAW17 #NSD17 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/S6zS9kcZxm
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Click here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD to learn more about Da’Quan Patton! 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/KIdCJPF337
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
To learn more about Hubert ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/nTAVWKCS5q
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Learn more about Eli Huggins here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/elSX63YQ5s
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
✍🏼(8:40 AM) SIGNED! Welcome To The #KStateFB Family, Josh Rivas #EMAW17 #NSD17 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/G2mfs0VMNg
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Learn more about the newest Wildcat, Bernard Goodwater ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 🏈😼👍 pic.twitter.com/lofKUPcbo6
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
A complete bio and highlights on Danny Walker ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 🏈😼👍 Welcome Danny! pic.twitter.com/7K1iK8OxS3
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Learn more about Drew Wiley ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/vYZl5DOfve
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Click here to learn more about Bill Kuduk! https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/fS4aX1YmTp
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Want to learn more about Josh Brown? Click here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/cXBay9pu1B
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Learn more about Harrison Creed ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD #EMAW17 😼🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/3VXrkimOCy
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Bio and highlights for Isaiah Stewart ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 #EMAW17 pic.twitter.com/8VZDPZ9pnx
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
For a full bio on Payne, click ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/QUcAub5I3G
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Click here for a full bio on Adler ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 Welcome Ben! pic.twitter.com/koIEmEJmKB
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
A complete bio on Spencer Misko is here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/S6LFnRW8ab
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
Click here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD to learn more about Sammy Wheeler! #EMAW17 👍🏈😼 pic.twitter.com/XbaHkosRRQ
— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017
