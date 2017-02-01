National Signing Day: Closer Look at Kansas State 2017 Class

National Signing Day is here. Finally some official news on the Kansas State Wildcat 2017 recruiting class.

The Wildcats won’t have a top-20 class but that’s not the objective.

Bill Snyder and the Kansas State staff work to bring some of the top recruits who will fit in to their system.

Social media from Kansas State Football provided a closer look at this year’s class.

Learn more about the newest Wildcat, Bernard Goodwater ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 🏈😼👍 pic.twitter.com/lofKUPcbo6 — K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017

A complete bio and highlights on Danny Walker ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 🏈😼👍 Welcome Danny! pic.twitter.com/7K1iK8OxS3 — K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017

Click here to learn more about Bill Kuduk! https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/fS4aX1YmTp — K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017

Want to learn more about Josh Brown? Click here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈👍 pic.twitter.com/cXBay9pu1B — K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017

Click here for a full bio on Adler ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 Welcome Ben! pic.twitter.com/koIEmEJmKB — K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017

A complete bio on Spencer Misko is here ➡️ https://t.co/Q0vvuMwvWD 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/S6LFnRW8ab — K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 1, 2017

