National Signing Day: Clemson will add a pair of walk-ons.

There isn’t suppose to be any drama or hoopla on National Signing Day for Clemson football this time around. But for two brothers from Alabama, it’s an opportunity to reunite with a former teammate and earn a scholarship.

Last season, Dabo Swinney signed Nolan Turner, son of his late Alabama teammate Kevin Turner, from Vestavia Hills High(AL), and he will get two more signatures from Vestavia tomorrow. James and Jacob Edwards are identical twins who have decided to be preferred walk-ons at Clemson.

Now with a National Championship, Dabo and Alabama fan favorite Hunter Renfrow have shown that former walk-ons can be successful at Clemson and the Edwards’ brothers will get their chance to earn scholarships like the aforementioned pair did at their respective schools.

James and Jacob are defensive linemen, and compete in lacrosse and wrestling.

James is a 6’3, 240 lb defensive end. This season, he had 24 tackles with seven behind the line of scrimmage. As a wrestler, he is 32-0 and will compete for a second consecutive individual state title in Huntsville, Alabama on Feb. 16-18.

Jacob is heavier at 245, and played defensive tackle. He tallied 14 tackles and is 34-2 as a heavy weight wrestler. Jacob will also seek a state title in Huntsville after being sidelined last year with an ankle injury.

The Edwards’ twins will be the third set of twins and the fifth set of brothers on the roster. They will join twins DE Kaleb and OL Kelby Bevelle and J.D. and Judah Davis(linebackers), and brothers WR Carter and PK Christian Groomes and PK Alex and LS Austin Spence.

Hopefully, the identical twins will behave and not switch classes like they once did as freshmen. Clemson coaches might not be as forgiving as their math teacher.

