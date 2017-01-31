National Signing Day 2017: WR Danny Davis Signing With Badgers?

Danny Davis, wide receiver from Springfield, OH, could give the Wisconsin Badgers a boost on National Signing Day if he chooses to go to Madison.

Wide receiver Danny Davis, one of the best receiving recruits in the country, could give the Wisconsin Badgers one final commitment on National Signing Day.

According to the ranking at 247Sports.com, Davis is a four-star recruit and ranked as the 31st wide receiver in the country. The Springfield, OH native is ranked as the eighth-best recruit in the Buckeye state.

Davis took his official visit to Madison as recently as January 20th, his last of the recruiting cycle. He’s been offered by numerous college programs, mainly in Big Ten country. Besides Wisconsin, Davis has received Big Ten offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State, and Rutgers. Davis has narrowed his list in recent weeks that includes the Badgers, Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, and Washington State.

The Wildcats were the favorites for the majority of the summer and through the New Year to land Davis. But it looks like, according to Crystal Ball predictions, as we get even closer to National Signing Day that the Badgers are pulling away while Kentucky has dropped off.

If the Badgers are able to get Davis to sign, it would be a huge boost to their 2017 recruiting class and to their receiving corps. Wisconsin already has two wide receivers committed in Cade Green and Emmet Perry this class. But besides Jazz Peavy, there’s a drop off in talent considering George Rushing, A.J. Taylor, Quintez Cephus, and Kendric Pryor have had little to no playing time. Davis will certainly add some much-needed depth and could provide some more play making ability to stretch the field as the Badgers have been looking for another play maker at that position.

Danny Davis is the lone uncommitted recruit the Badgers have high on their list. Head coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers staff will be watching this one closely. 247Sports.com is reporting that, according to his high school football coach, Davis is set to announce his commitment during his school’s signing day ceremony. That is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. CT.

