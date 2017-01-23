National Signing Day 2017: Wisconsin Badgers Looking to Stock Up Across Board

Wisconsin Badgers will be looking to add depth across the board on offense and defense with National Signing Day just on the horizon.

National Signing Day 2017 is just weeks away, and coming off a thrilling Cotton Bowl victory, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to fill any voids they may have. This too, mind you, is also coming off the heels of defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox leaving to become the new head coach at Cal. That should not impact recruiting or National Signing Day in my eyes, but the Badgers are looking to fill any holes they may have across the board on both offense and defense.

Let’s start with the defense since that will get the most attention due to the departure of Wilcox and because they have been so dominant in the past few years. Cornerbacks Madison Cone and Faion Hicks, underrated players that could be eventual playmakers, are early enrollees and will benefit from and early jump with the team. Other defensive players coming to Madison early are defensive ends Andrew Van Ginkel and Izayah Green-May. Van Ginkel originally signed with South Dakota in 2014, but in January of last year he transferred to Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Wisconsin this year.

Defensive players expected to sign with the Badgers on February 1st include Aaron Vopal, defensive end from DePere, WI and safety Scott Nelson of Detroit, MI. Both should eventually add depth to a stout defense.

The 2017 class is highlighted on offense by guard Kayden Lyles. If that name sounds familiar it should, he’s the younger brother of current Wisconsin quarterback Kare Lyles. The younger Lyles is one of the best offensive linemen in the country and should help bolster what has traditionally been one of the best o-lines in the country. He is also an early enrollee for the Badgers.

Also coming to campus early is Jake Coan, quarterback from West Sayville, NY. Coan comes to Madison with a lot of fanfare and has set numerous records in high school. He is in line to eventually compete for the starting job behind center.

Filling out the class on the offensive line are Tyler Beach, Logan Bruss, and Alex Fenton will look to continue on the tradition that is the Badgers offensive line. Tight end Jake Ferguson (Madison, WI) should look to compete early on, and running back Jonathan Taylor will look to throw his name in the hat for early playing and add depth to that position. Wide receivers Cade Green and Emmet Perry are a couple of playmakers that will try to give Wisconsin an added spark to that position and stretch the field.

Finally a position that is overlooked by many but not if you are on the coaching staff, the long snapper. Wisconsin is losing Connor Udelhoven to graduation but will be gaining Adam Bay, one of the best long snappers in the country. He should make an instant impact for the Badgers.

Wisconsin has just 16 spots available to them this recruiting cycle. Mainly they are using it to revamp their offensive line, solidify their already strong defense, and to add depth across the board on both offense and defense.

