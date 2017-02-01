National Signing Day 2017 Live Stream: Watch Texas Football Online

A look at how to watch National Signing Day 2017 online.

National Signing Day is one of the most important days on the college football calendar. This features schools making one final push to get a recruit to join their school, and the official announcements of who will be going where for the next four years. It makes for a chaotic day of news, drama, and intrigue.

Highlights of National Signing Day will surround around some of the high school athletes making their official announcements on live TV. Some do this on ESPN, at their high school, or in another public forum to celebrate their decision. Going on national television to make an announcement has come under scrutiny in recent years, but it’s become somewhat of a tradition.

Texas Football will be keeping their eye on National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1. They have some of the top recruits in the 2017 class considering heading to Austin. This includes defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson and offensive tackle Stephan Zabie. Both could play key roles for the Longhorns, if they choose to commit for the upcoming season.

There will be other players that Texas eyes as well. This includes wide receiver Jordan Pouncey, who has the school among his top choices. His commitment would add to a group that already saw Damion Miller and Montrell Estell declare their intention of playing their next four seasons for UT.

Details on how to follow along with National Signing Day coverage online can be seen below. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Wednesday, February 1

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Info: ESPNU

Live Stream: WatchESPN

All the activity for National Signing Day 2017 will start early and continue throughout Wednesday. who will Texas end up leaving the day with as part of their 2017 football team?

