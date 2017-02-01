National Signing Day 2017: DT Fred Hansard Signs With Nittany Lions

Penn State picked up a talented defensive tackle recruit in Fred Hansard.

Defensive tackle Fred Hansard had been committed to the Florida Gators before flipping to Penn State in November. He made two trips to Happy Valley and was there live to witness the night game victory over Iowa. Hansard is now an official Nittany Lion.

Hansard is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and ranked as the No. 11 defensive tackle in the entire class. He came in at No. 206 in the National Composite.

The Princeton, New Jersey star was a standout at the Hun School and had an impressive offer list. Aside from Penn State and Florida, USC, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and Alabama were some of the schools that offered Hansard a scholarship.

Standing at six-foot-three, 310 pounds, Hansard already has great size to play as an interior defensive lineman at the collegiate level. There’s still room for him to add bulk once he gets into the Penn State weight program.

Hansard is a strong player and could be an excellent run-stopper. He does, however, need to work on his pass rushing skills.

Penn State has some good depth already at defensive tackle, so Hansard will likely redshirt during his first year in Happy Valley. Whenever he does get on the field, he has the tools to be a big asset to defensive line coach Sean Spencer’s group of Wild Dogs.

VBR welcomes Fred Hansard to Penn State!

This article originally appeared on