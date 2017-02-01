National Signing Day 2017: Arizona Football Commits Tracker

National Signing Day is here, and as we have been covering for some time, here is some insight into Arizona Football’s 2017 recruiting class!

The day is finally here! The day every college football fan longs for, and more specifically, the day Arizona Football fans have been anxiously awaiting.

All the work that goes into securing your recruiting class, all the time spent reviewing film, meeting with players, their coaches, family, etc. is now over for the time being, as recruits put ink to paper, making their commitments official.

With National Signing 2017 finally here, head coach Rich Rodriguez will be meeting with the public later in day to speak about the recruiting class, and it will be an exclusive opportunity for fans to hear an overview of the team’s upcoming spring practice schedule. Additionally, fans will also be able to ask questions from the audience.

More from Zona Zealots

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sands Club (enter the LSFF main lobby near Gate 2 of Arizona Stadium).

Through out the day, we will be updating this page as National Letter of Intents are received by the University of Arizona, and the commits become official. Additionally, we will be providing our thoughts on each commit, and what they bring specifically.

DE

Jalen Harris ★★★★

Defensive End, Desert Ridge High School- Mesa AZ

Height Weight: 6’4″ 210 lbs
247Sports Composite: 0.8696
Natl Comp: 491
Pos WDE: 29
St-AZ: 6
RB

Nathan Tilford ★★★★

Running Back, Colony High School- Ontario, CA

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 205 lbs
Scout Grade 80
36 POSITION
66 REGIONAL
39 STATE
**Signed & Enrolled
OLB

Tony Fields ★★★

Outside Linebacker, Desert Pines High School- Las Vegas NV

Height: 6’1” Weight: 200 lbs
Scout Grade 79
33 POSITION
76 REGIONAL
8 STATE
**Signed & Already Enrolled
DT

Kurtis Brown ★★★

Defensive Tackle, Liberty High School- Bakerfierld CA

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 276 lbs | 40: 5.26
Scout Grade 79
46 POSITION
81 REGIONAL
47 STATE |
Committed 04/05/2016
WR

Brian Casteel ★★★

Wide Receiver, Charter Oak High School- Covina CA

Height: 5’10” Weight: 193 lbs |
Scout Grade 77
151 POSITION
120 REGIONAL
73 STATE |
Committed 06/11/2016
S

Scott Young ★★★

Safety, Helix High School- La Mesa, CA

Height: 5’11” Weight: 186 lbs |
Scout Grade 77
52 POSITION
121 REGIONAL
74 STATE
Committed 06/15/2016
S

Troy Young ★★★

Safety, Mobile Christian High School- Mobile, AL

Height: 6’0″ Weight: 193 lbs |
Scout Grade 77
57 POSITION
400 REGIONAL
38 STATE
Committed 07/23/2016
DE

Kylan Wilborn ★★★

Defensive End, Notre Dame High School- Sherman Oaks, CA

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 236 lbs
Scout Grade 76
80 POSITION
129 REGIONAL
78 STATE
Committed 04/05/2016
WR

Drew Dixon ★★★

Wide Receiver, Sabino High School- Tucson, AZ

Height: 6’3″ Weight: 199 lbs | 40: 4.91
Scout Grade 74
85 POSITION
182 REGIONAL
21 STATE
Committed 06/05/2016
ILB

Josh Brown ★★★

Inside Linebacker, Poly High School- Long Beach, CA

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 243 lbs | 40: 4.82
Scout Grade 76
27 POSITION
135 REGIONAL
81 STATE |
Committed 06/12/2016
TE

Bryce Gilbert ★★★

Tight End, Higley High School- Gilbert, AZ

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 220 lbs |
Scout Grade 76
17 POSITION
141 REGIONAL
13 STATE |
Committed 06/13/2016
TE

Bryce Wolma ★★★

Tight End, Saline High School- Saline, MI

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 230 lbs | 40: 5.26
Scout Grade 79
33 POSITION
115 REGIONAL
22 STATE |
Committed 04/06/2016
DB

Rhedi Short ★★★

Defensive Back, Cathedral High School- Los Angeles, CA

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 177 lbs |
Scout Grade 76
75 POSITION
150 REGIONAL
87 STATE |
Committed 07/03/2016
OG

Cody Shear ★★★

Offensive Guard, Sheldon High School- Eugene, OR

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 269 lbs |
Scout Grade 75
70 POSITION
164 REGIONAL
10 STATE |
Committed 07/01/2016
DE

My-King Johnson ★★★

Defensive End, Tempe High School- Tempe, AZ

Height: 6’4″ Weight: 220 lbs |
Scout Grade 76
81 POSITION
134 REGIONAL
12 STATE |
Committed 01/16/2017
DT

Sione Taufahema ★★★

Defensive Tackle, College of the Canyons (JC)- Mission Hills, CA

Height: 6’3″ Weight: 310 lbs |
Scout Grade 75
20 POSITION
NR REGIONAL
NR STATE |
Committed 12/12/2016
**Signed & Enrolled
OT

Edgar Burrola ★★★

Offensive Tackle, Desert Pines High School- Las Vegas, NV

Height: 6’6″ Weight: 295 lbs |
Scout Grade 75
89 POSITION
169 REGIONAL
13 STATE |
Committed 06/08/2016
DB

Malik Hausman ★★★

Defensive Back, Bishop Gorman High School- Las Vegas, NV

Height: 5’11” Weight: 168 lbs | 40: 4.61
Scout Grade 76
77 POSITION
152 REGIONAL
11 STATE |
Committed 06/20/2016
K

Lucas Havrisik ★★★

Kicker, Norco Senior High School- Norco, CA

Height: 6’6″ Weight: 295 lbs |
Scout Grade 75
36 POSITION
178 REGIONAL
98 STATE |
Committed 01/15/2017
S

Tony Wallace ★★★

Safety, Spring Valley High School- Las Vegas, NV

Height: 5’10” Weight: 170 lbs |
Scout Grade 75
79 POSITION
155 REGIONAL
12 STATE |
Committed 06/08/2016
QB

Rhett Rodriguez ★★★

Quarterback, Catalina Foothills High School- Tucson, AZ

Height: 6’0″ Weight: 193 lbs | 40: 5.06
Scout Grade 74
41 POSITION
184 REGIONAL
22 STATE |
Committed 01/08/2016
S

Xavier Bell ★★★

Safety, Mater Dei High School- Santa Ana, CA

Height: 6’2″ Weight: 185 lbs |
Scout Grade 73
83 POSITION
185 REGIONAL
101 STATE |
Committed 06/17/2016
OLB

Jose Ramirez ★★★

Outside Linebacker, Auburndale Senior High School- Auburndale, FL

Height: 6’2″ Weight: 189 lbs | 40: 4.91
Scout Grade 72
98 POSITION
638 REGIONAL
243 STATE |
Committed 12/23/2016
OLB

Colin Schooler ★★★

Outside Linebacker, Mission Viejo High School- Mission Viejo, CA

Height: 6’0″ Weight: 201 lbs |
Scout Grade 71
109 POSITION
214 REGIONAL
119 STATE |
Committed 12/27/2016
S

Anthony Pandy ★★★

Outside Linebacker, Narbonne High School- Harbor City, CA

Height: 6’1″ Weight: 208 lbs | 40: 4.93
Scout Grade 71
112 POSITION
217 REGIONAL
121 STATE |
Committed 01/24/2017

At Zona Zealots, we are excited for all our commits to join Arizona, and want to wish them the best of luck as they continue their football careers. As always Bear Down, Arizona, and welcome #ATeam17.

More from Zona Zealots

This article originally appeared on