National Signing Day 2017: Arizona Football Commits Tracker

National Signing Day is here, and as we have been covering for some time, here is some insight into Arizona Football’s 2017 recruiting class!

The day is finally here! The day every college football fan longs for, and more specifically, the day Arizona Football fans have been anxiously awaiting.

All the work that goes into securing your recruiting class, all the time spent reviewing film, meeting with players, their coaches, family, etc. is now over for the time being, as recruits put ink to paper, making their commitments official.

With National Signing 2017 finally here, head coach Rich Rodriguez will be meeting with the public later in day to speak about the recruiting class, and it will be an exclusive opportunity for fans to hear an overview of the team’s upcoming spring practice schedule. Additionally, fans will also be able to ask questions from the audience.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sands Club (enter the LSFF main lobby near Gate 2 of Arizona Stadium).

Through out the day, we will be updating this page as National Letter of Intents are received by the University of Arizona, and the commits become official. Additionally, we will be providing our thoughts on each commit, and what they bring specifically.

DE

Jalen Harris ★★★★ Defensive End, Desert Ridge High School- Mesa AZ Height Weight: 6’4″ 210 lbs

247Sports Composite: 0.8696

Natl Comp: 491

Pos WDE: 29

St-AZ: 6

RB

Nathan Tilford ★★★★ Running Back, Colony High School- Ontario, CA Height: 6’1″ Weight: 205 lbs

Scout Grade 80

36 POSITION

66 REGIONAL

39 STATE

**Signed & Enrolled

OLB

Tony Fields ★★★ Outside Linebacker, Desert Pines High School- Las Vegas NV Height: 6’1” Weight: 200 lbs

Scout Grade 79

33 POSITION

76 REGIONAL

8 STATE

**Signed & Already Enrolled

DT

Kurtis Brown ★★★ Defensive Tackle, Liberty High School- Bakerfierld CA Height: 6’1″ Weight: 276 lbs | 40: 5.26

Scout Grade 79

46 POSITION

81 REGIONAL

47 STATE |

Committed 04/05/2016

WR

Brian Casteel ★★★ Wide Receiver, Charter Oak High School- Covina CA Height: 5’10” Weight: 193 lbs |

Scout Grade 77

151 POSITION

120 REGIONAL

73 STATE |

Committed 06/11/2016

S

Scott Young ★★★ Safety, Helix High School- La Mesa, CA Height: 5’11” Weight: 186 lbs |

Scout Grade 77

52 POSITION

121 REGIONAL

74 STATE

Committed 06/15/2016

S

Troy Young ★★★ Safety, Mobile Christian High School- Mobile, AL Height: 6’0″ Weight: 193 lbs |

Scout Grade 77

57 POSITION

400 REGIONAL

38 STATE

Committed 07/23/2016

DE

Kylan Wilborn ★★★ Defensive End, Notre Dame High School- Sherman Oaks, CA Height: 6’1″ Weight: 236 lbs

Scout Grade 76

80 POSITION

129 REGIONAL

78 STATE

Committed 04/05/2016

WR

Drew Dixon ★★★ Wide Receiver, Sabino High School- Tucson, AZ Height: 6’3″ Weight: 199 lbs | 40: 4.91

Scout Grade 74

85 POSITION

182 REGIONAL

21 STATE

Committed 06/05/2016

ILB

Josh Brown ★★★ Inside Linebacker, Poly High School- Long Beach, CA Height: 6’1″ Weight: 243 lbs | 40: 4.82

Scout Grade 76

27 POSITION

135 REGIONAL

81 STATE |

Committed 06/12/2016

TE

Bryce Gilbert ★★★ Tight End, Higley High School- Gilbert, AZ Height: 6’4″ Weight: 220 lbs |

Scout Grade 76

17 POSITION

141 REGIONAL

13 STATE |

Committed 06/13/2016

TE

Bryce Wolma ★★★ Tight End, Saline High School- Saline, MI Height: 6’4″ Weight: 230 lbs | 40: 5.26

Scout Grade 79

33 POSITION

115 REGIONAL

22 STATE |

Committed 04/06/2016

DB

Rhedi Short ★★★ Defensive Back, Cathedral High School- Los Angeles, CA Height: 6’1″ Weight: 177 lbs |

Scout Grade 76

75 POSITION

150 REGIONAL

87 STATE |

Committed 07/03/2016

OG

Cody Shear ★★★ Offensive Guard, Sheldon High School- Eugene, OR Height: 6’4″ Weight: 269 lbs |

Scout Grade 75

70 POSITION

164 REGIONAL

10 STATE |

Committed 07/01/2016

DE

My-King Johnson ★★★ Defensive End, Tempe High School- Tempe, AZ Height: 6’4″ Weight: 220 lbs |

Scout Grade 76

81 POSITION

134 REGIONAL

12 STATE |

Committed 01/16/2017

DT

Sione Taufahema ★★★ Defensive Tackle, College of the Canyons (JC)- Mission Hills, CA Height: 6’3″ Weight: 310 lbs |

Scout Grade 75

20 POSITION

NR REGIONAL

NR STATE |

Committed 12/12/2016

**Signed & Enrolled

OT

Edgar Burrola ★★★ Offensive Tackle, Desert Pines High School- Las Vegas, NV Height: 6’6″ Weight: 295 lbs |

Scout Grade 75

89 POSITION

169 REGIONAL

13 STATE |

Committed 06/08/2016

DB

Malik Hausman ★★★ Defensive Back, Bishop Gorman High School- Las Vegas, NV Height: 5’11” Weight: 168 lbs | 40: 4.61

Scout Grade 76

77 POSITION

152 REGIONAL

11 STATE |

Committed 06/20/2016

K

Lucas Havrisik ★★★ Kicker, Norco Senior High School- Norco, CA Height: 6’6″ Weight: 295 lbs |

Scout Grade 75

36 POSITION

178 REGIONAL

98 STATE |

Committed 01/15/2017

S

Tony Wallace ★★★ Safety, Spring Valley High School- Las Vegas, NV Height: 5’10” Weight: 170 lbs |

Scout Grade 75

79 POSITION

155 REGIONAL

12 STATE |

Committed 06/08/2016

QB

Rhett Rodriguez ★★★ Quarterback, Catalina Foothills High School- Tucson, AZ Height: 6’0″ Weight: 193 lbs | 40: 5.06

Scout Grade 74

41 POSITION

184 REGIONAL

22 STATE |

Committed 01/08/2016

S

Xavier Bell ★★★ Safety, Mater Dei High School- Santa Ana, CA Height: 6’2″ Weight: 185 lbs |

Scout Grade 73

83 POSITION

185 REGIONAL

101 STATE |

Committed 06/17/2016

OLB

Jose Ramirez ★★★ Outside Linebacker, Auburndale Senior High School- Auburndale, FL Height: 6’2″ Weight: 189 lbs | 40: 4.91

Scout Grade 72

98 POSITION

638 REGIONAL

243 STATE |

Committed 12/23/2016

OLB

Colin Schooler ★★★ Outside Linebacker, Mission Viejo High School- Mission Viejo, CA Height: 6’0″ Weight: 201 lbs |

Scout Grade 71

109 POSITION

214 REGIONAL

119 STATE |

Committed 12/27/2016

S

Anthony Pandy ★★★ Outside Linebacker, Narbonne High School- Harbor City, CA Height: 6’1″ Weight: 208 lbs | 40: 4.93

Scout Grade 71

112 POSITION

217 REGIONAL

121 STATE |

Committed 01/24/2017

At Zona Zealots, we are excited for all our commits to join Arizona, and want to wish them the best of luck as they continue their football careers. As always Bear Down, Arizona, and welcome #ATeam17.

