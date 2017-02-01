National Signing Day 2017: Arizona Football Commits Tracker
National Signing Day is here, and as we have been covering for some time, here is some insight into Arizona Football’s 2017 recruiting class!
The day is finally here! The day every college football fan longs for, and more specifically, the day Arizona Football fans have been anxiously awaiting.
All the work that goes into securing your recruiting class, all the time spent reviewing film, meeting with players, their coaches, family, etc. is now over for the time being, as recruits put ink to paper, making their commitments official.
With National Signing 2017 finally here, head coach Rich Rodriguez will be meeting with the public later in day to speak about the recruiting class, and it will be an exclusive opportunity for fans to hear an overview of the team’s upcoming spring practice schedule. Additionally, fans will also be able to ask questions from the audience.
- 1/31 – ESPN Misses Game Day Opportunity When Arizona Basketball Visits Oregon
- 1/31 – Arizona Basketball: Despite the Latest Rise, Cats Still Fight The East Coast Bias
- 1/31 – Arizona Baseball gets Million Dollar Donation from Alumni Terry Francona
- 1/31 – Arizona Baseball: Your Complete Wildcats’ 2017 Season Preview
- 1/30 – Recruiting: Legacy in-state recruits mulling decision, Jalen Harris to announce tonight
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sands Club (enter the LSFF main lobby near Gate 2 of Arizona Stadium).
Through out the day, we will be updating this page as National Letter of Intents are received by the University of Arizona, and the commits become official. Additionally, we will be providing our thoughts on each commit, and what they bring specifically.
Jalen Harris ★★★★
Defensive End, Desert Ridge High School- Mesa AZ
247Sports Composite: 0.8696
Natl Comp: 491
Pos WDE: 29
St-AZ: 6
Nathan Tilford ★★★★
Running Back, Colony High School- Ontario, CA
Scout Grade 80
36 POSITION
66 REGIONAL
39 STATE
**Signed & Enrolled
Tony Fields ★★★
Outside Linebacker, Desert Pines High School- Las Vegas NV
Scout Grade 79
33 POSITION
76 REGIONAL
8 STATE
**Signed & Already Enrolled
Kurtis Brown ★★★
Defensive Tackle, Liberty High School- Bakerfierld CA
Scout Grade 79
46 POSITION
81 REGIONAL
47 STATE |
Committed 04/05/2016
Brian Casteel ★★★
Wide Receiver, Charter Oak High School- Covina CA
Scout Grade 77
151 POSITION
120 REGIONAL
73 STATE |
Committed 06/11/2016
Scott Young ★★★
Safety, Helix High School- La Mesa, CA
Scout Grade 77
52 POSITION
121 REGIONAL
74 STATE
Committed 06/15/2016
Troy Young ★★★
Safety, Mobile Christian High School- Mobile, AL
Scout Grade 77
57 POSITION
400 REGIONAL
38 STATE
Committed 07/23/2016
Kylan Wilborn ★★★
Defensive End, Notre Dame High School- Sherman Oaks, CA
Scout Grade 76
80 POSITION
129 REGIONAL
78 STATE
Committed 04/05/2016
Drew Dixon ★★★
Wide Receiver, Sabino High School- Tucson, AZ
Scout Grade 74
85 POSITION
182 REGIONAL
21 STATE
Committed 06/05/2016
Josh Brown ★★★
Inside Linebacker, Poly High School- Long Beach, CA
Scout Grade 76
27 POSITION
135 REGIONAL
81 STATE |
Committed 06/12/2016
Bryce Gilbert ★★★
Tight End, Higley High School- Gilbert, AZ
Scout Grade 76
17 POSITION
141 REGIONAL
13 STATE |
Committed 06/13/2016
Bryce Wolma ★★★
Tight End, Saline High School- Saline, MI
Scout Grade 79
33 POSITION
115 REGIONAL
22 STATE |
Committed 04/06/2016
Rhedi Short ★★★
Defensive Back, Cathedral High School- Los Angeles, CA
Scout Grade 76
75 POSITION
150 REGIONAL
87 STATE |
Committed 07/03/2016
Cody Shear ★★★
Offensive Guard, Sheldon High School- Eugene, OR
Scout Grade 75
70 POSITION
164 REGIONAL
10 STATE |
Committed 07/01/2016
My-King Johnson ★★★
Defensive End, Tempe High School- Tempe, AZ
Scout Grade 76
81 POSITION
134 REGIONAL
12 STATE |
Committed 01/16/2017
Sione Taufahema ★★★
Defensive Tackle, College of the Canyons (JC)- Mission Hills, CA
Scout Grade 75
20 POSITION
NR REGIONAL
NR STATE |
Committed 12/12/2016
**Signed & Enrolled
Edgar Burrola ★★★
Offensive Tackle, Desert Pines High School- Las Vegas, NV
Scout Grade 75
89 POSITION
169 REGIONAL
13 STATE |
Committed 06/08/2016
Malik Hausman ★★★
Defensive Back, Bishop Gorman High School- Las Vegas, NV
Scout Grade 76
77 POSITION
152 REGIONAL
11 STATE |
Committed 06/20/2016
Lucas Havrisik ★★★
Kicker, Norco Senior High School- Norco, CA
Scout Grade 75
36 POSITION
178 REGIONAL
98 STATE |
Committed 01/15/2017
Tony Wallace ★★★
Safety, Spring Valley High School- Las Vegas, NV
Scout Grade 75
79 POSITION
155 REGIONAL
12 STATE |
Committed 06/08/2016
Rhett Rodriguez ★★★
Quarterback, Catalina Foothills High School- Tucson, AZ
Scout Grade 74
41 POSITION
184 REGIONAL
22 STATE |
Committed 01/08/2016
Xavier Bell ★★★
Safety, Mater Dei High School- Santa Ana, CA
Scout Grade 73
83 POSITION
185 REGIONAL
101 STATE |
Committed 06/17/2016
Jose Ramirez ★★★
Outside Linebacker, Auburndale Senior High School- Auburndale, FL
Scout Grade 72
98 POSITION
638 REGIONAL
243 STATE |
Committed 12/23/2016
Colin Schooler ★★★
Outside Linebacker, Mission Viejo High School- Mission Viejo, CA
Scout Grade 71
109 POSITION
214 REGIONAL
119 STATE |
Committed 12/27/2016
Anthony Pandy ★★★
Outside Linebacker, Narbonne High School- Harbor City, CA
Scout Grade 71
112 POSITION
217 REGIONAL
121 STATE |
Committed 01/24/2017
At Zona Zealots, we are excited for all our commits to join Arizona, and want to wish them the best of luck as they continue their football careers. As always Bear Down, Arizona, and welcome #ATeam17.
More from Zona Zealots
- ESPN Misses Game Day Opportunity When Arizona Basketball Visits Oregon8h ago
- Arizona Basketball: Despite the Latest Rise, Cats Still Fight The East Coast Bias9h ago
- Arizona Baseball gets Million Dollar Donation from Alumni Terry Francona14h ago
- Arizona Baseball: Your Complete Wildcats’ 2017 Season Preview19h ago
- Recruiting: Legacy in-state recruits mulling decision, Jalen Harris to announce tonight1 d ago