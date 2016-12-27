National Funding Holiday Bowl live stream: Watch Minnesota vs Washington State online

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday evening’s Holiday Bowl matchup between Minnesota and Washington State.

Minnesota almost wasn’t going to even participate in this bowl game, because of a potential player boycott, but everyone seems to be moving forward. The Golden Gophers had a nice 8-4 season, rather quietly, in Tracy Claeys’ first full year.

The Golden Gophers were 7-2 with a real shot at the Big Ten West division before losing two of their final three games. Three of the Gophers’ four losses this season came by one score or less and they were just a couple of plays away from maybe a 10-win campaign.

Senior quarterback Mitch Leidner was supposed to have a big season, but he struggled with consistency and was more of a game manager. Rodney Smith did break out in the backfield, though, rushing for 1,084 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Washington State was in position to potentially win the Pac-12 North if it had beaten in-state rival Washington in the final week of the year, but the Cougars dropped a tough one and then missed out on a chance to play for the conference title.

Luke Falk has been one of the best surprises in college football this season under center, leading the Cougars to an 8-4 record. He has also passed for 4,204 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 10 picks and a 71 percent completion rate.

Gabe Marks, Tavares Martin Jr. and River Cracraft have been a fearsome trio of wide outs this season for opposing defenses. Each of them has accounted for over 700 yards on the year, combining for 2,276 yards and 25 receiving scores on 199 catches.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl online:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: San Diego, CA

Venue: Qualcomm Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Minnesota will look to slow down one of the most electric offenses from the Pac-12. Washington State will look to light up the scoreboard Tuesday.

