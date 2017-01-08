National Championship: Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney Press Conference

Here’s what Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney had to say during their National Championship press conference.

Saban as always was complimentary of his upcoming opponent.

Check out this quote from Saban and then compare it to what Dabo said about greatness yesterday.

Saban thinks Alabama was tired last year when they played in the big game.

Classy coaches are classy in class competition.

It’s hard to argue that the playoff didn’t get it right this year.

Nick Saban actually loves the media… I’m not sure I’m buying this one.

How would things have been different if this had come to pass? The road not taken indeed.

If you give Saban more than a week to prepare he will never lose this game folks.

Dabo called his shot.

The Saban and Bear Bryant comparisons aren’t going to stop any time soon.

Dabo, like Saban, is a tell it like it is kind of guy.

Saban is happy with the work this team has put in, now let’s see if they can finish.

Dabo still joking about his time at Alabama.

Both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney really seemed like they enjoyed their time at the press conference. I know it may seem like a strange thing to say, but Nick Saban looked relaxed and he was enjoying himself. You know the only thing scarier than an angry Saban is a Saban that’s relaxed. It’s the calm before the storm that lets you know something big is coming.

Both of these guys are at the top of their profession, tomorrow’s game is going to be an all time classic.

