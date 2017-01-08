National Championship: Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney Press Conference

Here’s what Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney had to say during their National Championship press conference.

Here are some of Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney’s highlights from today’s National Championship press conference.

Nick Saban opens championship eve news conference. pic.twitter.com/hBzCszDSR9 — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 8, 2017

Saban as always was complimentary of his upcoming opponent.

Nick Saban: “I think Clemson & what Dabo has done w/his program there is one of the top college football programs in the country" — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 8, 2017

Check out this quote from Saban and then compare it to what Dabo said about greatness yesterday.

Saban: "If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best." Ric Flair paraphrasing remains undefeated. pic.twitter.com/zcFS69AWgl — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 8, 2017

Saban thinks Alabama was tired last year when they played in the big game.

Nick Saban: “We played a little bit tired in the (title) game last year, we didn’t seem like we had the juice" — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 8, 2017

Classy coaches are classy in class competition.

There's quite a bit of praise being volleyed back and forth between Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney at today's pregame presser. Lotta respect. — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) January 8, 2017

It’s hard to argue that the playoff didn’t get it right this year.

Saban: "If I was going to pick who the two best teams are, I would say the two best teams are here. And that's the way it should be." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 8, 2017

Nick Saban actually loves the media… I’m not sure I’m buying this one.

Nick Saban makes it clear, he doesn't actually hate the media: "As much as you all think I don't like the media, I respect what you all do." — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) January 8, 2017

How would things have been different if this had come to pass? The road not taken indeed.

Dabo Swinney said he almost went to Alabama with Nick Saban in 2007. Didn't say in what capacity, but that's interesting. — Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) January 8, 2017

If you give Saban more than a week to prepare he will never lose this game folks.

Swinney on this year's shorter turnaround between semifinal and national championship: "I think at this point, less is more." — Alex Byington (@abyingtonTD) January 8, 2017

Dabo called his shot.

Dabo Swinney: I told (Nick Saban) in March, we’d see each other again in Tampa & kind of neat to be here" — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 8, 2017

The Saban and Bear Bryant comparisons aren’t going to stop any time soon.

Dabo: I've never seen anything like it. I grew up, Coach Bryant was a hero of mine. But with what Coach Saban has done … it's incredible. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 8, 2017

Dabo, like Saban, is a tell it like it is kind of guy.

Dabo: "I'm very thankful to be here. I'm not real excited about playing Alabama tomorrow night, but I'm very, very thankful to be here." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 8, 2017

Saban is happy with the work this team has put in, now let’s see if they can finish.

Saban: "I appreciate the effort that our team has put in from the very start of the season, all the way though the season." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 8, 2017

Dabo still joking about his time at Alabama.

Dabo Swinney about his walk-on days at Alabama: "I was a crawl on, I was one notch below a walk on. I crawled on the field out there" — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 8, 2017

Both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney really seemed like they enjoyed their time at the press conference. I know it may seem like a strange thing to say, but Nick Saban looked relaxed and he was enjoying himself. You know the only thing scarier than an angry Saban is a Saban that’s relaxed. It’s the calm before the storm that lets you know something big is coming.

Both of these guys are at the top of their profession, tomorrow’s game is going to be an all time classic.

