Nathan Proctor Announces His Commitment

Prized four-star linebacker Nathan Proctor has announced his commitment.

Nathan Proctor announced his verbal commitment on Jan. 1 at the Under Armour All-American game with his family standing behind him as he announced he was committing to Virginia Tech. At that time, Virginia Tech was the only school Proctor had officially visited which was on December 9, 2016.

Since then though, Proctor has visited the only other school of his interest, Pittsburgh. The visit with Pitt came on January 13, but according to Proctor’s Twitter page in his bio, he is still committed to Virginia Tech.

Proctor had a total of 30 official offers but narrowed his list to just three and it remained three all the way up to his final announcement. The teams he was interested in were Virginia Tech, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

According to 247 Sports, Proctor was a “hard commit” to Virginia Tech with their crystal ball prediction saying the Hokies were 90 percent favorites to land the four-star linebacker. They also listed Pitt and Penn State, both respectively having a five percent chance to land Proctor.

Penn State got their official visit from Proctor and his family on January 20.

There was a lot of speculation regarding where Proctor may land but the decision came in from Proctor who said he was committing to Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh Sports Now reported this that said, “He’s going to go where he thinks is a true family environment. That’s what we have here at Lackey. He could’ve gone to any private school around here. We’re a small town in the woods, it’s a really close knit community, one of the last true community schools left in the area. I think that was important to him I think he sees that these 2 schools have the same thing. You’re getting coaching staffs that are really involved with him as much as a person as a player.”

The tracker has been updated with the announcement from Nathan Proctor. However, the waiting game remains.

Three-star athlete, Dazz Newsome will announce his decision on National Signing Day which is Feb. 1.

Four-star athlete, Tyjuan Garbutt announced via Twitter he was going to announce on Jan. 27.

Three-star defensive end, Zion DeBose told me via Twitter he will announce two days after National Signing Day with his team of choice.

