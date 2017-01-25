N.C. Central will seek 4th straight MEAC title

(STATS) – North Carolina Central will seek a fourth straight MEAC football championship under coach Jerry Mack during an 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Wednesday.

The Eagles earned a share of the MEAC title in Mack’s first two seasons before they won an outright title and advanced to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl this past year, when they finished 9-3.

N.C. Central will remain in Durham to open the new season at Duke on Sept. 2. The Eagles will host six opponents at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium: Shaw (Sept. 9) and Gardner-Webb (Oct. 14) in non-conference matchups and MEAC members South Carolina State (Sept. 23), Norfolk State (Oct. 21), Delaware State (Oct. 28, Homecoming) and Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 11).

2017 North Carolina Central Schedule

Sept. 2, at Duke

Sept. 9, Shaw

Sept. 23, South Carolina State*

Sept. 30, at Florida A&M*

Oct. 7, at Howard*

Oct. 14, Gardner-Webb

Oct. 21, Norfolk State*

Oct. 28, Delaware State* (Homecoming)

Nov. 4, at Hampton*

Nov. 11, Bethune-Cookman*

Nov. 18, at North Carolina A&T*

* – MEAC game