N.C. Central’s Jones departs as grad transfer to Temple

(STATS) – Former North Carolina Central cornerback Mike Jones has enrolled at Temple as a graduate transfer.

A first-team All-MEAC selection at both cornerback and punt returner in 2014 and ’16, Jones missed the 2015 season due to injury and received a medical redshirt. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound Jones, from Baltimore, totaled 34 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups last season while North Carolina Central won the MEAC title. He also averaged 22 yards on 10 punt returns, scoring two touchdowns.

He graduated North Carolina Central with a degree in sports management.