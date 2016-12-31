Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett declares for NFL Draft

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett announced Saturday that he will enter the upcoming NFL draft and forgo his senior season.

Garrett is considered one of the top eligible prospects in this year’s class, and his decision comes as no surprise.

His statement reads as follows:

After talking with my family and my coaches, I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2017 NFL draft.

I would like to thank my teammates for always supporting me, encouraging me and holding me accountable. We are a family, and I will be close with these guys forever.

To Coach Sumlin, Coach Chavis, Coach Price and all of the coaches, thank you for believing in me, teaching me and helping me grow, not only as a football player but as a man.

To everyone with Aggie football, from the equipment guys, trainers, doctors, academic support and administration, thank you so much. A young man who attends Texas A&M has all of the resources needed to grow and succeed.

To the professors and faculty, thank you for challenging me in the classroom and helping me grow in areas outside of football.

To the 12th Man, thank you for always standing beside me and supporting me in my journey. I will always be an Aggie and I hope to make you proud.

Finally, to my family. The unconditional love and support I have had my entire life is unbelievable. Your guidance and encouragement is second to none and I deeply appreciate it. I am truly blessed.

I look forward to the challenges that are ahead and I am excited about the opportunity to play at the next level. I will play for any NFL team that gives me a chance and they will get my very best effort.

God Bless and Gig ‘Em!

Myles Garrett

Garrett recorded 8 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 11 games this season.

This article originally appeared on