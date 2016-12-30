Music City Bowl Live Stream: Watch Nebraska vs Tennessee Online

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Tennessee Volunteers face off in the Music City Bowl from Nashville, Tennessee. Here’s how you can watch the game online.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers enter the Music City Bowl as the 22nd ranked team in the AP Poll. With a 9-3 record, they look to clinch a 10-win season for the first time since 2010.

In their second season under head coach Mike Riley, the Cornhuskers began the season with a 7-0 record before losing two straight road games to Wisconsin and Ohio State. They lost three of their last five games but still finished the year with a 6-3 record in the Big Ten.

Nebraska enters the Music City Bowl with Tommy Armstrong Jr. at quarterback. He’s thrown for 2,180 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns and ran for another 512 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

The defense ranks 29th in scoring defense as well, allowing 22.8 points per game. They look to finish the season on a high note with a victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. The Cornhuskers defense will have their work cut out for them against a good Volunteers offense.

The Tennessee Volunteers enter the Music City Bowl technically as a road team, but the game is in Nashville. It bodes well for head coach Butch Jones and the Volunteers as they boast the 24th ranked scoring offense at 36.2 points per game.

The Volunteers began the season 5-0 before dropping three straight games, including one on the road to South Carolina. But they went to win three of their final four games to close out the season.

Behind quarterback Terrell Dobbs, the Volunteers have gone 8-4 this season. Dobbs threw for 2,655 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns and while running for 713 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see which version of Tennessee shows up in the Music City Bowl. In their final game of the regular season, they lost to Vanderbilt 45-34.

Here is all the live stream information.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nashville, TN

Venue: Nissan Stadium

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Matchup to Watch for: The Cornhuskers defense has 16 interceptions in 2016 and face a Tennessee that passes the ball a lot. They don’t allow a whole lot of points either. Nebraska did not allow more than 20 points in seven games this season. If they can get some early pressure on Tennessee’s Josh Dobbs and force some turnovers, they could run away with this game very easily.

