Moore scores 3 TDs to help Maryland roll past Towson 63-17 (Sep 09, 2017)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) True freshman Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes in his starting debut, Ty Johnson ran for two long scores and Maryland cruised past in-state foe Towson 63-17 on Saturday.

D.J. Moore scored three touchdowns – on catches of 9 and 34 yards, along with a 21-yard run – to help the Terrapins (2-0) maintain the momentum created by their season-opening 51-41 win at Texas.

It’s the first time in school history that Maryland has started with two straight 50-point games. The 63 points were the most scored by the Terps since they crushed Missouri 74-13 in 1954.

Hill took over for injured starter Tyrrell Pigrome in the third quarter against Texas and completed his only three passes. He started 8 for 8 in this one and was 13 for 16 for 163 yards before watching the fourth quarter from the sideline.

Two touchdowns by Moore and a 74-yard run by Johnson put Maryland in front 21-0 after nine minutes.

Johnson’s 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter made it 35-7 and enabled him to become the fourth player in Maryland history to reach the 100-yard mark in four straight games. He finished with 124 yards on only five carries, a whopping 24.8-yard average.

The Terrapins outscored Towson (1-1) 21-0 in the third quarter, the last TD coming on an end-around by Moore in which he broke four tackles on his way to the end zone.

Towson got both its touchdowns on passes by Ryan Stover, a redshirt freshman also making his first college start.

Stover went 21 for 36 for 210 yards and two interceptions, the first of which was taken back 75 yards for a score by Darnell Savage Jr.

THE TAKEAWAY

Towson: Despite the lopsided score, the Tigers took away some positives against a Big Ten foe. They had a nice goal-line stand in the second quarter and moved the ball sufficiently enough behind a freshman quarterback who exuded poise and confidence. At halftime, Towson had more first downs than Maryland (11-9) and trailed in total yardage by only 219-193.

Maryland: The Terrapins are ringing up big numbers offensively, regardless of who is at quarterback. In this one, Hill got some invaluable experience moving forward. Maryland seems to have its offense working at peak efficiency, but the defense must improve if the Terrapins expect to make some noise in the conference this season.

UP NEXT

Towson: The Tigers play the second of three straight road games next Saturday night, facing St. Francis of the Northeast Conference.

Maryland: After a bye week, the Terrapins host Central Florida on Sept. 23, a team they beat in OT last year.

