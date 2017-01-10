Montana will host six in 2017
(STATS) – Montana will host the two defending co-champions in the Big Sky Conference and visit the reigning Pac-12 champ as part of its 11-game 2017 schedule.
Among Montana’s six home games at Washington-Grizzly Stadium are Eastern Washington on Sept. 23 and North Dakota on Oct. 14. The road portion of the schedule includes a trip to face Washington on Sept. 9.
Montana, which finished a disappointing 6-5 season under coach Bob Stitt this past season, also will host Valparaiso (Sept. 2) and Savannah State (Sept. 16) in non-conference games, and Northern Arizona (Nov. 4) and Northern Colorado (Nov. 11) in Big Sky action.
2017 Montana Schedule
Sept. 2, Valparaiso
Sept. 9, at Washington
Sept. 16, Savannah State
Sept. 23, Eastern Washington*
Sept. 30, at Portland State*
Oct. 7, at Idaho State*
Oct. 14, North Dakota* (Homecoming)
Oct. 28, at Weber State*
Nov. 4, Northern Arizona*
Nov. 11, Northern Colorado*
Nov. 18, at Montana State*
* – Big Sky game