Montana, South Dakota agree on future games

(STATS) – The Montana and South Dakota football programs announced Wednesday they have agreed to meet in a pair of games.

South Dakota will host the Grizzlies in Vermillion on Aug. 31, 2019, and the teams will play a return game at Montana in Missoula in 2022. A date for that game has yet to be determined.

Montana, from the Big Sky Conference, holds a 12-6 all-time series lead over the Coyotes, who play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Grizzlies won the most recent meeting in 2014, 28-20 in Missoula.

South Dakota also announced it will host Houston Baptist in a first-ever meeting on Sept. 14, 2019.