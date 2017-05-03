Montana’s Gustafson gains tryout with Bears

(STATS) – It doesn’t have quite the fanfare of the Chicago Bears drafting Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick, but former Montana quarterback Brady Gustafson hopes to impress the NFC North team as well.

Gustafson has a tryout with the Bears as part of their rookie minicamp starting May 11.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted, an opportunity to show my abilities,” Gustafson said, “and I couldn’t be more thankful to the Bears for giving me this shot.”

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Gustafson, from Billings, Montana, passed for 4,809 yards and 37 touchdowns in his Grizzlies career, almost all of it over the past two seasons.

As a senior, he earned All-Big Sky honorable mention after his average of 309.4 passing yards per game ranked sixth in the FCS. He set a school record and tied the conference mark with 47 completions against Cal Poly.