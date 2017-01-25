Missouri State seeking to continue momentum

(STATS) – After posting a three-win improvement last season, Missouri State will seek to build on the success during its 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced Wednesday.

Highlighting the schedule are five home games and a Sept. 2 season opener at Missouri – the first meeting between the programs since 1923.

Coach Dave Steckel’s squad will host Murray State (Sept. 16) out of conference and then four Missouri Valley Football Conference programs – Illinois State (Sept. 23), South Dakota State (Oct. 21), Indiana State (Oct. 28) and Northern Iowa (Nov. 11).

2017 Missouri State Schedule

Sept. 2, at Missouri

Sept. 9, at North Dakota

Sept. 16, Murray State

Sept. 23, Illinois State*

Sept. 30, at North Dakota State*

Oct. 14, at Western Illinois*

Oct. 21, South Dakota State*

Oct. 28, Indiana State*

Nov. 4, at Southern Illinois

Nov. 11, Northern Iowa*

Nov. 18, at Youngstown State*

* – MVFC game